Jewar: Rs 400 crore investment approved for Toy Park

An investment of more than Rs 400 crore has been approved for the upcoming Toy Park in Jewar region. As per government officials, 134 companies have agreed to set up their plants in the designated area of the Toy Park. The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed several development projects in the Jewar region as construction for the airport is set to begin in the coming month.

A meeting was held with several toy manufacturing companies and land allotment has been approved. According to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials, the plants will provide permanent jobs to at least 6,157 people.

Companies that will be investing include Fun Zoo Toys India, Fun Ride Toys LLP, Super Shoes, Ayush Toy Marketing, Sunlord Apparels, Bharat Plastics, Jai Shree Krishna, Ganpati Creations and RRS Traders, among others. The government aims at setting up an alternative industry to ‘Chinese’ goods, said officials.

The Toy Park will be manufacturing stuffed, electronic, plastic and silicon toys, and will incentivise regional artisans that produce wooden toys to set up base. Besides production, the Park will give impetus to R&D and development of ancillary products important in the supply chain, officials said. The Park is spread over an area of 100 acres, officials said.

The authorities have allotted an extra 5-acre area for production companies to display and advertise their toy products. Within this area, the authorities are planning to set up a children’s park aimed at attracting more consumers. The plots have been divided into five brackets based on size with 4000 sq metres being the largest.