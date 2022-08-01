Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh injured in cycle accident

BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh was hospitalised after suffering injuries in a cycle accident in Greater Noida Saturday evening, his office said.

Singh was cycling near the Jewar airport area in Kishorpur village when the accident happened. “He was on his usual cycle ride around 7.30 pm near Kishorpur village. It was raining and there was water on the road when the cycle slipped and he fell. He hurt his left elbow in the accident and was hospitalised at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida,” an associate working with Singh said.

Singh underwent a surgery on his left elbow Sunday evening and his condition is stable, the associate said, adding that he would be discharged sometime on Monday.