Foundation stone for Jewar airport to be laid by PM today

PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone for Jewar Airport on Thursday afternoon. A large-scale event has been organised in Jewar’s Rohi to mark the occasion. As per officials, nearly 2 lakh people are expected to attend the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several party leaders will also be present.

The Prime Minister will be arriving on the helipad adjacent to the main tent at noon, as per the schedule. He will lay the stone at around 12.40 pm which will be followed by an address to the crowd. More than 5,000 police officials have been deployed for security purposes.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) will be India’s largest airport after its completion, said officials.

Its location is about 72 km from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

At the site, a stage of nearly 130 ft has been built which has an LED screen of 90×16 ft a big tent for people has been erected, along with two smaller ones for official purposes.

National International Airport Limited, a joint venture, was incorporated as a government organisation in which the UP government has 35% shareholding, Noida has 35%, Greater Noida has 12.5% while Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority has 12.5% share holding. The NIAL is proposed to receive Rs 400.97 per passenger which will be the highest revenue by any airport in the country, officials said. The company will receive cumulative revenue of 1.6 lakh crore till the year 2060-61, officials said.

A concession agreement was signed in October last year with the concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) , an SPV of the bid winner Zurich International Airport AG.

As per the agreement, the first phase of the project, costing Rs 5,730 crore as per development plan, will have to be completed within 1,095 days from the appointed date which will be 29th September, 2024. Currently, the development plan given by the concessionaire is under examination and formalities will be completed in coming weeks, officials said.