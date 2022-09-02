Shot at by unidentified assailants, history-sheeter succumbs to injuries in UP’s Jewar

A wanted criminal from Jewar police station, who was allegedly shot at by unknown men who arrived on motorcycles Thursday night, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, Noida police said. The deceased has been identified as history-sheeter Nagesh who was facing charges in around 14 cases, including murder and attempted murder along with cases registered under the Gangster Act against him, officers said.

Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) said, “Noida police received information on Thursday evening that a man identified as Nagesh, who is a history-sheeter from Jewar police station, was shot at by unknown assailants on motorcycles near Neemka village in Jewar. He was immediately admitted to Kailash Hospital, wherein he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. Police teams are present at the spot. A case has been registered after speaking to the family of the deceased and an investigation is underway in the matter. We will catch these men soon.”

According to the DCP, six to seven men had attacked the deceased and an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered against them. Search for the unidentified assailants is underway, the police said.