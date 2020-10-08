Jewar airport: Zurich firm signs agreement with UP government

Zurich Airport had won the bid in November last year

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday signed the concessionaire agreement with Zurich Airport to begin the development of Jewar Airport.

In November last year, Zurich Airport International AG had won the bid for building the greenfield airport set to come up in Greater Noida’s Jewar. The signing of the concessionaire agreement had gotten delayed due to restrictions in travel because of Covid.

“We are pleased to sign the concession agreement with Yamuna International Airport to commence the work on Noida International Airport. This world class airport will not only connect Western UP region with other domestic and international destinations but also provide additional capacity to Delhi NCR region,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

On January 1, the Zurich Airport incorporated Yamuna International Airport Limited as a Special Purpose Vehicle for project implementation.

“The signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone in the development of Noida International Airport. When Phase 1 development is completed in 2023, we will provide capacity for 12 million passengers per year.

In partnership with UP government and government of India, Zurich Airport looks forward to making this airport a major player in Indian Air Transportation,” said Daniel Bircher, CEO Zurich Airport at the signing event in Greater Noida.

The agreement grants Zurich Airport the license to design, build and operate Noida International Airport for a period of 40 years.

