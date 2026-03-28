Jewar airport to place UP on global aviation map: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath said that the airport is being developed as a seamless, smart and sustainable aviation hub, with facilities such as cargo hubs, aviation fuel farms, in-flight kitchens, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.
Maintaining that the newly-inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar would place Uttar Pardesh on the global aviation map, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the airport would act as a “launchpad” for the state’s economic growth, boosting investment, trade and employment.
Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath congratulated him for taking the state’s aviation sector to “new heights”.
He said that despite global instability and rising fuel prices in many countries, India has managed to maintain stable petroleum prices and uninterrupted supply due to the PM’s “visionary leadership”.
“There is an atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty across the world, and the rates of petroleum products are skyrocketing, even in developed countries like the USA. In India, however, fuel supply is smooth and the prices are under control. In the countries neighbouring India, the fuel prices are now sky high even as they have reduced the working hours and halted production (at their industrial units),” the CM said.
Adityanath said that in the last 11-12 years, the Centre has “taken steps to make New India a developed India in every sector”. “The Noida International Airport is part of the same initiative. This new airport will place Uttar Pradesh firmly on the global aviation map and represents a new chapter of development,” he added.
Taking a swipe at previous governments of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that Uttar Pradesh had long suffered due to “policy paralysis and misgovernance”, but had now emerged as a “breakthrough state” under the double-engine government over the past few years.
“From 2002 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced that kind of humiliation. However, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, and after the double engine government came to power, Uttar Pradesh in last nine years has gained momentum and is presenting a new identity of bottleneck to breakthrough. This runway will not only serve as the foundation for taking Uttar Pradesh’s economy to new heights, but also as the launch pad for the state’s bright future,” he said.
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“The airport will make UP a centre of global connectivity, and will connect Yamuna Expressway, upcoming Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ganga Expressway, RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) and take UP to new heights of development. It will also create employment opportunities for lakhs of youths,” the CM added.
Adityanath said that with the creation of an integrated cargo hub, UP will move from being a landlocked state to a “landmark state”. “The inherent potential of Uttar Pradesh will now reach new heights with this airport and the ecosystem being developed around it,” he added.
The CM thanked the farmers of Jewar for giving up 13,000 acres of land for the airport. He said that while there were initial protests during the land acquisition process, continuous dialogue and timely compensation and rehabilitation helped bring farmers on board.
Highlighting future expansion plans, the CM said, “We are beginning with one runway now and will soon have a second… A few years later, five more runways will be added and the airport will establish itself as a major global aviation hub,” he said.
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The CM added that groundwork has already begun for a semiconductor manufacturing unit near the airport, along with plans for multiple industrial clusters, including apparel parks, medical device parks, toy parks, MSME parks and handicraft hubs. He said data centre units are also being set up, and plans for a “fintech city” are underway, creating a favourable ecosystem for investors across NCR.
Adityanath said that the airport is being developed as a seamless, smart and sustainable aviation hub, with facilities such as cargo hubs, aviation fuel farms, in-flight kitchens, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.
Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh.
Professional Profile
Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations.
Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities:
1. Environment & Public Safety
"Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans.
"Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people.
"At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital.
"Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents.
2. Crime & Legal Developments
"'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused.
"After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement.
"Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida.
3. Human Interest & Features
"'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter.
"How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city.
Signature Style
Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More