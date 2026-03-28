Jewar airport to place UP on global aviation map: Yogi Adityanath

Maintaining that the newly-inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar would place Uttar Pardesh on the global aviation map, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the airport would act as a “launchpad” for the state’s economic growth, boosting investment, trade and employment.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath congratulated him for taking the state’s aviation sector to “new heights”.

He said that despite global instability and rising fuel prices in many countries, India has managed to maintain stable petroleum prices and uninterrupted supply due to the PM’s “visionary leadership”.

“There is an atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty across the world, and the rates of petroleum products are skyrocketing, even in developed countries like the USA. In India, however, fuel supply is smooth and the prices are under control. In the countries neighbouring India, the fuel prices are now sky high even as they have reduced the working hours and halted production (at their industrial units),” the CM said.