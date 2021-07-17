PM Narendra Modi likely to lay foundation stone of Jewar Airport next month

The Jewar Airport will be spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. (File Photo)

Construction of the Jewar international airport received the green signal with the Uttar Pradesh government signing the land lease agreement on Saturday.

In a virtual ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath sanctioned the handing over of 1,334 hectares of land to Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) under a 90-year land lease agreement. According to state government officials, PM Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the airport next month.

Also Read | Trauma centre-hospital to be built near proposed Jewar airport

The Chief Minister, in the ceremony, stated that the airport will be a milestone in the region’s development and that time-bound progress was achieved despite Covid restrictions. The CM also commended the work of the administration in obtaining the co-operation of farmers in the Jewar region and ensuring land acquisition and resettlement took place without disputes and conflicts.

A shareholder agreement was also signed between airport developer Zurich International Airport AG, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), and NIAL. The YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary company of the Zurich Airport company while NIAL has been set up to co-ordinate between state government departments as part of project execution.

The Jewar Airport will be spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. The Swiss Airport company had won the bid in November, 2019, following which a concessionaire agreement had been signed with the state government.

The airport, likely to have six runways, is expected to be operational by early 2024, said officials. Jewar Airport will provide key connectivity to parts of Western UP and an alternative travel option for NCR residents.

The government is also working on plans to develop a high-speed rail connectivity line to the airport along with a dedicated route between Jewar and IGI Airport in Dhaula Kuan.