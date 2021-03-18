Jewar airport phase 2: UP govt nod for land acquisition

The airport is spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday approved land acquisition for the second phase of Jewar Airport, which is currently under development and set to be operational by 2024. The airport will be built across four phases, with construction for the first phase supposed to begin in the coming months. “A proposal to acquire 1,365 hectares of land for the upcoming Noida International Airport has been approved by the state cabinet. This marks the commencement of the second phase. As procedure, land which is already in possession of the government authorities will be transferred to Civil Aviation. YEIDA will be transferring 65 hectare land for the purpose. The other required land will be acquired,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO OF Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

For acquisition of private land, a budget of Rs 2,890 crore has been approved by the government. The decision was taken by UP government officials during a review meeting of the airport. Earlier, UP government, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) had signed a tripartite ‘state support agreement’ for the construction. Jewar Airport was allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the annual state budget this year.

The airport is spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. It is likely to have six runways and will provide connectivity to parts of Western UP and an alternative travel option for NCR residents.