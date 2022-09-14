scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Jewar Airport begins to spread wings: Work force, machines increased; Yogi takes stock

The construction plan for the airport is laid out in two stages, wherein the first stage has four phases. In the first phase, the Noida International Airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually with one runway and 25 aircraft stands.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the airport site Sunday and took stock of current status of construction in Stage 1. (PTI)

The first stage of construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to be completed by January 2024, Dr Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport Ltd, said Tuesday. To meet the target, the workforce is being increased from 700 at present to 4,000, and machinery from 39 at present to 400 this month.

“UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the airport site Sunday and took stock of the current status of construction in stage 1. For stage 1, around 1,334 hectares of land was fully acquired in 2020. The terminal building and one of the runways has been constructed. As of now, construction of boundary wall is complete at 93%. Construction of the ATC building is ongoing as well as the second runway, which will be ready by 2023. The runway is 4-km-long and is being constructed from both sides,” Singh said.

Read in Explained |Explained: The importance of Jewar airport, why it is needed and the areas it will serve

Residents of six villages including Ranhera, Rohi, Nangla Shareefkha, Nangla Cheetar were shifted to and provided land in Jewar Bangar township with around 3,025 plots, he added. “The process of acquisition of 1,365 hectares in stage 2 has started. This includes construction of one runway, an aviation hub and an MRO facility. As per provisions under the land acquisition act, consent of 70% of affected families is required for land acquired for private-public projects,” he said.

The construction plan for the airport is laid out in two stages, wherein the first stage has four phases. In the first phase, the Noida International Airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually with one runway and 25 aircraft stands. In the second, third and fourth phases, passenger capacity is expected to stand at 30 million, 50 million and 70 million respectively. “Project cost for phase 1 stands at Rs 4,599 crore, whereas for the entire stage 1, it is around Rs 30,000 crore,” he added.

Focus on environment

According to Singh, certain key steps have been taken keeping protection of trees, indigenous birds and animals in mind. “Environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for Noida International Airport was received by March 9, 2020. The forest department granted (permission for) felling 11,460 trees. As on date, 5,620 (trees) have been cut in areas delegated to terminal zone, runway boundary and runway zone. As of August 2022, we have planted around 1,14,560 trees in 56 hectares, which is 10% more than the trees that were felled. Further, 93 plants have been transplanted towards the boundary wall area. Around 14 ponds comprising a total area of 3 hectares were found in the 1,364-hectare land acquired in stage 1. In their place, we have constructed a pond comprising a total area of 6.8 hectares… in Jewar.”

Singh said that for granting environmental clearance, a study was carried out by Wildlife Institute of India which raised two concerns — protection of the Saras crane, which is also the state bird, and the black buck.

An NOC has been granted for declaring a water body in Dhanauri as a wetland, which will be used for protection of birds including Saras. It was granted on August 24 by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Develop-ment Authority (YEIDA), Singh said. The area occupied by the wetland has been increased from 66.54 hectares to 112.89 hectares, which will include a buffer zone along with the body. Additionally, a conservation fund will be created with seed money of Rs 5 crore provided by YEIDA. The fund will provide for creating nests for birds, medical treatment for injured animals/ birds, a rescue and rehabilitation centre, Singh added.

Two independent agencies have been appointed to oversee construction. M/s Engineers India Ltd, a Navratna PSU of the Government of India, has been appointed independent engineer for a duration of three years beginning January 6, 2022, Singh said. PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the project management group from April 1, 2021.

“EIL will ensure review of drawings and monitoring of construction work, conducting tests on completion of construction and issuing completion/provisional certificate, assisting parties in dispute resolution, among other functions. PWC will ensure monitoring and implementing compliances relating to the concession agreement executed between Noida International Airport Limited and Yamuna International Airport Limited, assist in monitoring and co-ordination with ministries and departments, contract management, performance management, risk management, among other obligations,” Singh said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:32:33 am
