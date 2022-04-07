Jethmalani counters: Previous law is outdated, obsolete

Countering Congress member P Chidambaram’s criticism of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, BJP member, advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, said the Bill had been tabled in Parliament on the back of the past seven years of this government. During this period, he said, it was found that the Identification of Prisoners Act was “outdated, obsolete’’, and because “technological use of that Act no longer holds good except for some provisions”.

Jethmalani said: “Advanced technological improvements, particularly the use of biometrics, which is now the gold standard for investigation of crime and for detection of criminals, are now used worldwide, including the US…the conviction rates in this country have suffered as a result of not bringing in technological advancements in biometrics which help in detecting crime.”

Countering Chdambaram’s criticism of Section 3, which expands the scope of the Act to include “anybody’’, Jethmalani said: “Mr Chidambaram has a problem with Clause 3 and here I agree with him…. It has been voiced in the other House as well. He mentioned certain classes, apart from convicted criminals and people arrested and facing trial.”

He said, “I am particularly concerned about detenues because we know the rigors of Emergency. We know what Mr Chidambaram’s (Congress) government did in 1975, when they detained thousands of Opposition leaders for petty offences purely on political grounds. Perhaps that part needs a second look.”

On allegations that the Bill violates the 2010 Selvi judgment, he said, “Selvi’s is the right against self-incrimination, Article 20(3). This is on testimonial compulsion; it’s a right of privacy. Now, the right of privacy is like an unruly horse. If you do not control, it gallops away. The right of privacy is available to all honest citizens, to people who are not propelled towards crime or have committed crime. Mr Chidambaram says the right of privacy should also enure for murderers, rapists, fraudsters, forgerers and terrorists. Why?’’

On Puttaswamy judgment, Jethmalani said, “If he had read Puttaswamy judgment properly, he would have realised that that judgment of nine judges is replete with references that in the case of detection of crime, the right of privacy stands excluded.”