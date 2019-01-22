Jessica Lall murder case: Delhi HC tells govt to reconsider Manu Sharma’s release request

The Delhi High Court Monday refrained from interfering with Manu Sharma’s plea for early release from Tihar Jail, and instead directed the Delhi government to reconsider his premature release request during the sentence review board (SRB) meeting in March.

Advertising

Sharma, serving a life-term for the murder of model Jessica Lall in 1999, moved the HC seeking premature release from jail on the ground that several authorities, including the prison, police and social welfare department of the Delhi government, have filed reports recommending his early release.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid and advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for the 43-year-old, sought setting aside of the October 4, 2018, SRB recommendation rejecting his plea, as well as a December 7, 2018, order of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor upholding the board’s view.

Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra contended that in view of amendments in the Delhi Prisons Rules, which came into effect from January 1 this year, the SRB would now consider such pleas on a quarterly basis. He said Sharma’s plea would, therefore, come up for consideration in March.

Ordering the early release of Tandoor-case convict Sushil Sharma, the HC had on December 21 last year said the SRB is strictly bound by its guidelines, and its decision would be open to judicial review on allegations of arbitrary, capricious and whimsical application of mind.

As per Manu Sharma’s petition, he is eligible for premature release as he has already served 15 years in jail without remission, and over 20 years with remission.

Remission is part of a sentence granted to an accused after assessing his behaviour and conduct during his stay in jail, and the period of interim bail, parole or furlough. A remission is added to the sentence undergone by a prisoner in jail.

Sharma claimed he satisfied the eligibility conditions laid down in the L-G’s July 16, 2004, order, but the board, on October 4 last year, declined to grant him relief “without giving any cogent reasons”, despite several reports favouring his plea for release.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the HC in December 2006 for killing Lall. The trial court had acquitted him, but the HC had reversed the order and the Supreme Court had upheld his life sentence in April, 2010.

Lall was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at a restaurant in Mehrauli on the night of April 30, 1999.

Advertising

The SRB is a statutory body, with the Delhi Home Minister, Law Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) among its other members. The members review the jail, police and social welfare reports of prisoners to take a final decision on proposals for their release. Their report is forwarded to the Delhi L-G for a final decision.