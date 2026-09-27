IIT experts, JEE Board to discuss proposed entrance test reforms in meeting

As per officials, the broader objective is to examine whether an aptitude test can reduce the influence of coaching on a student’s performance (Representative/AI Image)

Experts from IIT Kanpur and JEE Apex Board (JAB) members will meet on Monday to discuss proposed reforms to the JEE Advanced examination, including how to make the test more student-friendly and the impact of an aptitude test in the entrance, said an official.

According to a senior IIT official, an aptitude test for the first-year students across 10-12 IITs has already been conducted to collect data and assess whether a similar test can eventually be incorporated in the entrance examination.

In the last council meeting with the IITs held in August last year, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal had flagged concerns over the existing structure of the JEE Advanced, the prevalence of a huge coaching industry, and the significant emotional and financial stress on families. To address these challenges, he proposed shifting to adaptive testing of quantitative and reasoning skills, which dynamically generates questions based on a student’s performance.