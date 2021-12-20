scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
JDU will fight Delhi civic body polls, says Sanjay Kumar Jha

🔴 Addressing a public rally at Badarpur, the Bihar Minister said their main focus would be opposing Arvind Kejriwal’s liquor policy.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 10:54:47 am
JDU national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha at the meeting in Badarpur on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has announced that it will be contesting the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections in areas having a sizeable Poorvanchali population.

The announcement was made by the party’s National General Secretary and Minister in the Bihar government Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday.

Addressing a public rally at Badarpur, he said that the party has fought Delhi civic body polls in the past as well and this year, their main focus would be opposing Arvind Kejriwal’s liquor policy.

“Poorvanchalis play a big role in Delhi politics. However, it has not been able to make its presence felt,” he added.

The civic body polls is scheduled to be held in April next year.

Dec 20: Latest News