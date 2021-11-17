Delhi: Jaypee founder’s daughter, son-in-law held for ‘cheating’

The Delhi Police has arrested Rita Dixit and Dr Vijay Kant Dixit, daughter and son-in-law of Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur, for allegedly cheating and misappropriating funds of buyers. Police said the couple are owners of JC World Hospitality group in Noida.

Rita’s father Gaur founded the Jaypee group conglomerate that owns townships, sports centres, malls and hotels in Delhi and Noida.

They were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating 30 shop owners of around Rs 12 crores on the pretext of allotting them shops in a mall, police said. They were taken into custody from their residence in Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, police said.

R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), said, “The couple launched a project in 2014 named JC World Mall. We received a complaint from a man named Dhirendra Nath last year alleging that he had booked two shops in the mall and paid a sum of Rs 1.75 crore. He was promised possession in 30 months but that did not happen. The builders did not complete the construction work and there has been no update in the last 18 months. It was alleged that the couple were giving false promises to buyers. We have found more than 30 similar complainants.”

A case under IPC sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy was registered.

According to police, Noida authorities told them that the couple came to them with the project in 2015 but their building plan was rejected.

Officials at JC World Hospitality did not respond to calls seeking a comment.