‘Will shoot him’: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat; caller claims access to tour diary and mentions ‘MP5’ strike

The complaint also stated that a review of WhatsApp messages revealed what appeared to be the minister’s official tour programme, accompanied by a threatening note reading “shoot him.” (File Photo)

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary received a death threat from an unknown number, prompting security agencies to raise an alert and launch an investigation after his personal assistant lodged a complaint at Delhi’s Tughlak Road Police Station.

According to the Delhi Police, the caller, identified as Ismail from Murshidabad in West Bengal, told Shah he had a copy of the minister’s official tour plan. The police said they have informed their counterparts in West Bengal and are seeking their help in the probe.

In his complaint, Vishvendra Shah said he received the call from an unknown number around 11 am on March 18. Shah said the caller threatened to kill Chaudhary, who currently serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.