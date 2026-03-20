‘Will shoot him’: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat; caller claims access to tour diary and mentions ‘MP5’ strike

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Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary received a death threat from an unknown number, prompting security agencies to raise an alert and launch an investigation after his personal assistant lodged a complaint at Delhi’s Tughlak Road Police Station.
According to the Delhi Police, the caller, identified as Ismail from Murshidabad in West Bengal, told Shah he had a copy of the minister’s official tour plan. The police said they have informed their counterparts in West Bengal and are seeking their help in the probe.
In his complaint, Vishvendra Shah said he received the call from an unknown number around 11 am on March 18. Shah said the caller threatened to kill Chaudhary, who currently serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.
“The caller allegedly referred to documents sent via WhatsApp and mentioned the use of weapons such as an MP5, claiming these would be used to carry out the attack. The call was abruptly disconnected shortly afterwards,” the complaint reads.
The complaint also stated that a review of WhatsApp messages revealed what appeared to be the minister’s official tour programme, accompanied by a threatening note reading “shoot him.” The sender also shared a location and multiple voice messages, all containing repeated death threats.
When contacted again, the caller allegedly claimed his “higher command” provided him the tour programme, further deepening concerns about the source of the sensitive information, it added.
The complaint also mentioned that unknown individuals were reportedly conducting surveillance on Chaudhary’s house.
“Approximately three days prior to the incident, a white Maruti Suzuki Swift with tinted windows was reportedly seen parked near the residence for an extended period between 9 pm and 10 pm. Occupants of the vehicle were allegedly observing the property, raising suspicions of premeditated activity,” it added.
Given the gravity and sensitivity of the situation, authorities have been urged to conduct a thorough, urgent investigation to ensure the safety of the minister and all those involved.
A senior police officer said they have received a complaint from Shah, who provided all relevant evidence, including messages and recordings, for the probe.
The police said CCTV and other technical evidence are being checked to probe into the matter.
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