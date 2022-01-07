Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked after video of him ‘spitting’ on woman goes viral

Popular hairstylist Jawed Habib has been booked for allegedly spitting on a woman during an event in Muzaffarnagar.

Following a complaint at Mansurpur police station, a First Information Report has been filed under Sections 355 (assault) and 504 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.

According to officials, a private event on hair care was organised in Muzaffarnagar’s King Villa Hotel four days ago at which Jawed Habib was the chief guest. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the hairdresser can be seen spitting on a woman’s head while giving her a haircut.

This video is too disgusting to post. But I think this should reach everyone! Shame on you #JavedHabib pic.twitter.com/aP9HJjYiJ9 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 6, 2022

In the purported video, the authenticity of which could not be ascertained by The Indian Express, Jawed can be heard saying, “lf there is lack of water, you can just spit…this spit has life.”

The woman, however, later released a statement alleging misbehaviour on Jawed Habib’s part. “I run a beauty salon and was attending a seminar by Jawed Habib. I was called on stage for a haircut. He misbehaved with me. He said that if you do not have water, you can also use spit to cut hair,” Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut, said. The woman later submitted a complaint against the hairdresser.

The National Commission of Women also took cognisance of the incident and asked the authorities to take relevant action in the matter.

On Thursday, protests were also held against the hairdresser. The Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing outfit, burnt effigies of the hair stylist and demanded his arrest.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the hairdresser, however, issued an apology: “Some words spoken during the event have seemed to hurt people. These sessions are attended by professionals and they are usually long. Sometimes, you have to maintain the humour. Despite that, I will say it from my heart that if you were hurt, please forgive me.”