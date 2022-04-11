Day after violence at JNU, police file cross-FIRs

Police have registered cross-FIRs against several unidentified students from Jawaharlal Nehru University based on complaints lodged by Left student bodies and the ABVP, a day after violence on campus. No arrest has been made so far.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said a case has been registered against unknown activists from Left student bodies under charges of causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, molestation. “We also received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students. We have registered an FIR under similar sections. Further investigation is on to collect factual and scientific evidence to identify the culprits,” he said.

While police said six students were injured, Left activists alleged the number was 50-60, while ABVP claimed it was 15-20, including 8-10 members of the outfit. Around 15 students were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital following the violence.

JNUSU and other students, in their complaint, alleged that ABVP students assaulted a meat vendor and then members of the mess committee at 3.45 pm. “Around 7.30 pm… these goons started assaulting students again, first with their fists… and then with various objects including rocks, bricks, flowerpots, rods and tube lights… even the… security guards were assaulted… Several women students were given death threats and abused in front of your (police) personnel,” the complaint alleged.

The FIR registered on the complaint of ABVP members states: “On April 10, students from Kaveri hostel organised a puja on the occasion of Ram Navami. This was opposed by Left organisations such as AISA, SFI, DSF, BASO, etc. They put up a fake notice to stop this under the name of the warden. The puja was supposed to start at 3 pm but because they opposed and created obstruction, it started at 5 pm. Members of AISA… started sloganeering during the puja saying ‘Ram Navami puja won’t be allowed’ and also threatened students.”

The FIR also claims that Left activists started sloganeering after the puja, and allegedly entered rooms of students involved in the puja and beat them.

“Similar to the January 5, 2020, cadres from Left organisations selectively thrashed ABVP students. Students with disabilities were beaten up, they misbehaved with female students and there was also an attempt to instil fear in minds of students… Since the January 5, 2020, violence… ABVP workers have been targeted in a continuously planned manner,” it alleged.