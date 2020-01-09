JNU violence: Police on standby ahead of protest march from Mandi House today

Delhi Police outside JNU campus on Thursday. (ANI) Delhi Police outside JNU campus on Thursday. (ANI)

Security has been increased at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University ahead of a protest march by the varsity’s students’ union at 12 pm on Thursday.

To protest against Sunday’s violence — that had 36 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh injured — the students’ union have called for a citizens’ march from Mandi House to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

“If you wanted to silence us, you should have killed us. Not an Inch Back. March for us, March for the students of this country, March for Public Education,” a Twitter post by the student’s union read on Wednesday.

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar also appealed to people to join the march in large numbers.

“Hey Delhi, it’s your turn now to show your solidarity with the Students of India. Let’s march together against mob violence and in defense of inclusive public education. Please come with posters in your hand and love in your heart for all our fellow-citizens. See you tomorrow,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Violence had broken out at the university on Sunday night after a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property inside the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. The January 5 attack has triggered mass protests across the country against the police inaction to control the situation.

Facing widespread criticism, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged the students to put the past behind and return to the varsity’s premises.

“Our heart goes out to all the injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate,” Kumar said in a brief statement. “I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind,” he added.

