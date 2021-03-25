Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar pick illegal, says teachers’ body

The JNUTA also said “official directives from the vigilance department of the ministry calls upon V-Cs of all Central Universities demitting office to refrain from taking policy decisions, including recruitments, two months prior to their tenure coming to an end”. (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) Wednesday alleged that the current Registrar Anirban Chakraborti was appointed “illegally” by Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who is on an extension after his tenure officially ended on January 26, without approval of statutory bodies.

They also alleged that for the first time in the history of JNU, the Registrar was named as a member of the Executive Council (EC), even though university statutes say the Registrar is the secretary of EC. A meeting of the EC is scheduled on March 26.

Former Registrar Pramod Kumar also said Chakraborti’s name was not brought to the EC — the decision making body in this matter — and concurred that the Registrar is not a member of the EC.

“I was told in the evening of the day my tenure ended that he (Chakraborti) should be handed over the charge. The name did not come to any EC meeting,” he said. Asked if the Registrar was a member of the EC, he said, “No. They are secretary.”

Kumar also said Vice-Chancellor Kumar should have “avoided” taking big decisions as he was the “caretaker V-C”. “His term ended on (January) 26; he’s not supposed to take any major policy decisions. But he’s continuing to take. So what can one do?” he said.

V-C Kumar, Registrar Chakraborti and Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The JNUTA also said “official directives from the vigilance department of the ministry calls upon V-Cs of all Central Universities demitting office to refrain from taking policy decisions, including recruitments, two months prior to their tenure coming to an end”.