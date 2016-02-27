Jat quota stir: AAP govt’s DJB gets praise from LG Jung for tackling recent water crisis

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
"I wish to place on record my appreciation for your admirable performance in course of the management of recent water crisis in Delhi," Jung said in his letter to the CEO.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2016 6:46:21 pm
jat reservation, jat quota, india quota, patidar quota, patidar protests, jat protests, kapu reservation, kapu quota, india reservation, india news Jat quota stir. (Source: PTI)
Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, who has been at loggerheads with the AAP government, has praised its Delhi Jal Board for tackling water crisis in the national capital triggered by the Jat quota stir in neighbouring Haryana.

In his letter to Keshav Chandra, CEO of DJB, which comes under Delhi government, Jung said the work to tackle the water crisis was “admirable”.

“I wish to place on record my appreciation for your admirable performance in course of the management of recent water crisis in Delhi…The professionalism and calibre displayed by you in the management of this acute crisis situation was of a very high order,” Jung said in his letter to the CEO.

Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jung have been at loggerheads on several issues like transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the government and formation of Commission of Inquiry.

Recently, water supply was severely hit in many parts of Delhi after Jat agitators damaged Munak Canal in Haryana. The AAP government has decided to prepare a backup plan for alternative sources of water so that residents don’t face such a problem in future.

The DJB has been directed by the government to prepare a plan so that the city has 7-10 days water backup to cope with any crisis.

