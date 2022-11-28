No bar on Jasmine Shah resuming functions at DDCD, Delhi govt tells high court

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has directed the planning department to rescind orders restricting Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) from using his office as well the order wherein LG Vinai Kumar Saxena requested CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from his post for allegedly misusing the public office for political activities.

The submission was made in Shah’s plea challenging LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s decision asking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah from his post.

Pending approval from CM, the planning department directed that Shah’s office chamber be locked and all staff and facilities provided to him be withdrawn. Pursuant to the above order, Shah’s office was sealed on November 17 at 10.20 pm as stated in a sealing memo signed by SDM (Civil Lines), which has also been challenged in Shah’s plea.

Appearing for the Delhi Government Santosh Kumar Tripathi handed over a note and submitted before a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh that “there is no embargo on Shah resuming the functions in view of the government’s decision”.

The note which is signed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is also the Minister of the Planning department states that the orders of the planning department are rescinded as they are illegal. It states that Director Planning department did not seek Sisodia’s permission while passing such orders against Shah and that the LG does not have any jurisdiction over the functioning of the DDCD.

However, appearing for Saxena, additional solicitor-general Sanjay Jain submitted that the “order has not attained finality yet”. The file, on which Sisodia made certain notings on Saturday, is now before Saxena, he added. He also requested that the matter be posted by a day or two so that the lieutenant governor could make his own notings.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar submitted that the order restricting Shah from accessing his office had been passed without any jurisdiction. “There has to be some propriety. 10:30 pm at night his office is sealed…it is not like he is a security risk. If he [Saxena] has no jurisdiction to pass the order, then where is the question of sealing in the interim. He writes to the chief minister, recognising that right is with the chief minister to take action. How does a man who is asking somebody to take action then in the meantime restrict?” Nayar said.

Advertisement

As Jain said there were larger issues involved, Justice Singh directed him to file an affidavit. “Without a counter, how will I deal with this? We can’t reinstate without an affidavit,” he said.

Nayar, however, said the question was not about reinstatement but about the interim use of the office.

When asked by the judge, Jain explained that the commission was not a statutory body and that its task was to take broader policy decisions with respect to Delhi.

Advertisement

When Justice Singh said the allegations against Shah pertained to campaigning from his office, Jain said, “Yes, he is sitting in his office and getting a salary of Rs 1 lakh…”

The court said it could decide the case only after the respondents filed affidavits. While refusing to pass any interim directions, it also directed Tripathi to submit a note stating Sisodia’s decision on the issue as well as an affidavit.

Shah has questioned the orders issued by Saxena, the planning department and the SDM, saying the four orders had lacked jurisdiction and “are without any authority of law, are illegal and ex facie mala fide and premature”.

The first order was passed by the director (planning) on November 17 wherein he conveyed Saxena’s decision to request Kejriwal to remove Shah, and pending such a decision, restrict him from using his office space and withdraw the staff and facilities assigned to him.

The second order too was by the director (planning) on November 17, directing that Shah’s office chamber be locked and all the staff and facilities withdrawn.

Advertisement

Shah also challenged a November 18 order of the commission’s deputy secretary that withdrew all privileges and facilities extended to him as the vice-chairperson.

The plea claims that only the Delhi cabinet has the jurisdiction over Shah’s appointment and his discharge of functions.

Advertisement

As an interim relief, Shah sought a stay on the orders and a direction to the SDM to reopen the sealed office. He also wanted the director (planning), Saxena and the SDM restrained from interfering with his discharge of the duties.