January sees highest monthly Covid case tally in Gurgaon

January recorded the highest number of Covid cases in Gurgaon since the pandemic began. According to data from district health bulletin, in January 2022, a total of 64,991 Covid cases were reported, higher than the case load during the second wave in April 2021, when 59,540 cases were recorded.

Since then, cases had steadily declined till December 2021, when the omicron variant reared its head.

However, the number of people hospitalised remains low, with 117 admissions in the district in January 2022. The number is significantly lower than the peak during the second wave when 2,296 people were hospitalised in April.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “It was expected that the number of cases in the month of January would be higher due to the third wave and omicron variant, which is known to spread faster. However, the wave now seems to have subsided with active cases close to 6,000 in the district. The recovery rate is 97 per cent.”

Meanwhile, the district health department held a meeting on Tuesday to review the status of vaccination in the district. Health department officials said private hospitals were directed to organise camps for the second dose and submit a list of people whose second shot is pending.

“We have also given directions to representatives of government health centres and private hospitals to ensure that all frontline workers get booster doses at the earliest. The focus of the meeting was to ramp up vaccination of booster doses and target people whose second dose is due,” said Dr Yadav.

The CMO said the departments concerned have also been directed to prepare a list of children in the 12-14 age group to prepare for the next phase of vaccination, whenever that begins.

On January 15, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had announced that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes in schools.

The district administration Tuesday said Gurgaon district ranks first in the state in inoculation of 15-17 age group in government schools. Since January 10, when vaccination in the 15-17 age group started, over 41,148 children out of 43,172 children in government schools have been vaccinated.

Gurgaon on Tuesday reported 909 fresh cases of Covid and two deaths.

According to district health bulletin, the active cases in the district are 5,948 with positivity rate at 13.88 per cent. Of the 5,948 active cases, 5,826 are in home isolation and 122 are hospitalised. In the last 24 hours, 5,360 tests were conducted in the district.