‘He was almost lynched’: Families of Delhi cops speak out after CJP protest

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On July 25, when Gunjan’s father reached home, his uniform was drenched in blood. “When we asked him what had happened, he simply said, ‘Beta, it is nothing; these things happen in our line of duty’,” she recalled.
A Delhi Police sub-inspector, he was injured during the violence at Jantar Mantar and lay unconscious in the hospital for hours.
The next day, Gunjan said, she saw social media posts calling injured police personnel “criminals” and decided to approach the court.
Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club on Friday, Gunjan and family members of three other injured police personnel alleged that only one side of the events had been highlighted. They alleged that anti-social elements infiltrated the protest and demanded action against those who attacked police personnel in uniform while calling for a transparent probe.
This comes a day after the Delhi government ordered that no action be taken against students involved in the Jantar Mantar protest.
Multiple clashes broke out between students and police last week during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
Clashes started on July 20, during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, and police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters. More than 200 people, including over 100 police personnel, were injured. On July 25, hours before Pradhan resigned and the protests ended, clashes had broken out and teargas shells were lobbed.
Gunjan said: “My father… previously served for 15 years in the Indian Navy as a Marine Commando.”
On July 25, she said he was posted near the frontline barricade at Jantar Mantar. “He used to tell us at home that the protest had ceased to be a student movement and that many anti-social elements had entered it.”
“Around 2 pm that day, he was attacked and almost lynched… He remained unconscious in the hospital for nearly four hours and reached home only around 10 pm… The next day, I saw on social media that protesters were calling my father and other police personnel criminals and were approaching court. That’s when I decided to seek justice through the courts. Later, other families also extended their support,” she said.
Seema, wife of an Assistant Sub-Inspector, said, “My husband has served in the force for 33 years. He was posted at Jantar Mantar. On July 20, he left for duty. When I called him around 11 am, he told me the crowd was huge and becoming unmanageable. I asked him to take care.”
Around 7 pm, she heard that he had been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital after a blow to the head.
“He told me the mob had turned violent and that some outsiders had joined in, throwing sandals, stones and whatever they could find. He was injured… When he returned home at 11 pm, I saw his helmet was broken. Someone later told us that had he not been wearing his helmet, he would not have survived,” she claimed.
Seema appealed to the government and parliamentary representatives to remember that police personnel have families too.
Lakshya Bisht, son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said his father too was posted near Jantar Mantar on July 25. “Around 2 pm, a friend called to tell me my father had been injured; he sent me a photograph showing part of his head shaved with four stitches. I was terrified.”
“My father said rowdy and disruptive elements had exploited the protest and tried to create mayhem. The stone-pelting began suddenly while he was briefing his staff. He tried to shield his seniors but was struck and seriously injured,” Lakshya said.
Upneet Kaur, whose husband is also an ACP, said he was injured on July 20. “It was a traumatic moment when he returned home that night. He had suffered a head injury.”
The families have now filed an application before the court seeking justice.
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