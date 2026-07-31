‘He was almost lynched’: Families of Delhi cops speak out after CJP protest

On July 25, when Gunjan’s father reached home, his uniform was drenched in blood. “When we asked him what had happened, he simply said, ‘Beta, it is nothing; these things happen in our line of duty’,” she recalled.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, he was injured during the violence at Jantar Mantar and lay unconscious in the hospital for hours.

The next day, Gunjan said, she saw social media posts calling injured police personnel “criminals” and decided to approach the court.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club on Friday, Gunjan and family members of three other injured police personnel alleged that only one side of the events had been highlighted. They alleged that anti-social elements infiltrated the protest and demanded action against those who attacked police personnel in uniform while calling for a transparent probe.