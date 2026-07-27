‘Reduce fees … make questions more practical’: As tarpaulin falls, some suggestions in a box

With Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down and Cockroach Janta Party calling off its protest, the jubilation wound down late Saturday night at Jantar Mantar, the slogans of victory transitioning to a simmering calm. As leaders left the site, a crowd of unknown faces stayed back to soak in the memories — and scribble down suggestions for the future on chits of paper.

Around 8 pm, Aarti of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a Delhi-based student organisation, gave a last call for action after 36 days of protest even as the yellow tarpaulin sheet on the main stage came tumbling down.

“We have won today. But please do share your valuable feedback on what changes are needed in the education system before you leave,” she announced through the loudspeaker.

The protesters began lining up. From a student in Arunachal Pradesh to a graduate from Delhi School of Economics, and even a 12-year-old, they recorded their last words from the protest site in chits that went into a brown “feedback box” — “over 1,800 chits” in all.

A young protester, Piyush Patil, wrote: “High quality mid-day meals for every student. Focus on science and ignore reference to religion. All schools should have the same quality of education.”

With the joy of victory, came a quiet sense of ache, of having to leave the site, with many making the promise to continue the protest.

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“I did not want this to stop tbh (to be honest). I wish we also work towards a better environment. And, as for education, I feel mental health should also be considered simultaneously. That said, the solidarity shown gives me hope. I hope the struggle for a better future does not stop!” wrote a protester, signing off with a triple heart.

A person, who signed as “Inquilab” (revolution), wrote: “Please have engaging sessions. Have more discussions in your classrooms. Make students aware of History, politics, science and other subjects. Listen to students. Make questions more practical.”

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A graduate from Delhi School of Economics said major economy bodies have failed in the last decades to improve the condition of India and the nation needs more economic and policymakers, and hence seats in such institutions should be increased.

“Unity, Harmony, Integrity. We are the Gen-Z !!!. Abhi to li angdai hai, aage aur ladai hai (We have merely stretched, the battle still lies ahead),” wrote Pradirshini, a protester.

A student from Arunachal Pradesh, Kanku Kabak, wrote: “(Better) education system should start right from primary level, because elementary stages shape the student.”

The movement at Jantar Mantar saw unprecedented camaraderie among people like Jai Baghel, a resident of Chhattisgarh, who volunteered without their personal interest. He wrote, “I volunteered for this protest without any external support or backing. I led a team of 49 volunteers throughout the movement. I’m proud and happy to have been a part of this protest.”

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In some cases, the feedback was not limited to issues on the table: Sadhana (62) wrote about “significant issues regarding electricity and water supply” in Gujarat. And, Avanish Shukla from UP wanted “government officials, ministers and MLAs” to “send their children to schools where children of the common man study”.

A protester wrote that at Jantar Mantar, they realised they were “Hindustani”. “Yaha aakar hamein bahut accha laga hai. Hame Yaha bahut safe feel hua hai. Aur yaha hum sab ko aa kar pata chala ki hum sab Hindustani hai, Love my India (We really enjoyed our time here. We felt very safe. Coming here made us realise that we are all Indians – love my India),” the letter read.

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A 12-year old student wrote: “I am proud of my ideals and of course Gen-Z. Thanks everyone for your efforts. Remove all corrupts. Please, please take action on small things as well. The paper leaks should be stopped. The Person who causes even 1 death (any system) should be in Jail. This is a proud moment. I have realised that democracy exists…” Another protester said no paper should be given so much importance that the student put their life at risk.

“It is the duty of the government to protect the trust of the students and the constitutional institutions. Build a culture in the society where students do not have to rely only on the examination. There should be multiple platforms and opportunities for the students to make their career,” the suggestion read.

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Mohd Samsher Alam wrote: “Our schools should be well enough to deliver that education so that we can clear competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CUET etc. We do not have to take coaching and waste our money, energy and time for it.”

A student wrote that the fees of private schools should be regulated and the government should be provided with education in AI, sports, yoga etc., as the poor are not able to send their children to private schools. Another student, Aqil, wrote: “Ek Law aana chahiye ki agar dobara paper leak hua toh minister ko resign karna hi hoga. (There should be a law mandating that the minister must resign if the exam paper is leaked again).”

One chit simply read: “Aditya was here.”

Wrapping up, Aarti of KYS said: “First of all, this movement is still ongoing. Our main question is: what changed after the resignation? We are carrying this lingering question forward through the feedback process. The right to equal education for all — whether the child of a President or a labourer — remains unfulfilled. It is a long battle, and the struggle continues.”