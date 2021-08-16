Jantar Mantar slogans: Police say there is evidence of link between Ashwini Upadhyay and another accused

Days after arresting six men, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar, investigation has revealed that one of the accused, Deepak Singh Hindu, president of Hindu Force, was invited to the event by Preet Singh, who is the president of Save India organisation and known to Upadhyay.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav told The Indian Express that they have the documents on record which show that Upadhyay and Preet Singh are connected with each other. “We have found that Upadhyay had mentioned Preet Singh’s name in his application for organising the event. Further investigations are on,” he said.

Upadhayay has been granted bail by court.

Apart from Upadhyay, Deepak Singh Hindu and Preet Singh, police have arrested Vinod Sharma, head of Sudarshan Vahini; Deepak Kumar, and Vineet Bajpai Kranti.

Pinky Chaudhary, who has also been named as an accused, was granted anticipatory bail last week.

“We got police custody of Deepak Singh Hindu and Vineet. During questioning, Deepak said he is a follower of Ghaziabad Dasna Devi temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, and was invited by Preet Singh to join him at Jantar Mantar on Sunday,” a senior police officer said.

Saraswati was booked in April for allegedly making disparaging comments against the Prophet at an event at the Press Club in Delhi. Police are now probing the role of Deepak Singh in connection with the case, police said, adding that on July 31, he had called people to come to a mazaar in East Delhi’s Patparganj to read the Hanuman Chalisa.

During questioning, Vineet told police he had responded to Upadhyay’s call for a protest. Police also found that one of the accused, Vinod Sharma, had previously been booked for trespassing in 2016.