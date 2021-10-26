Jantar Mantar slogans: ‘Accused used WhatsApp, Facebook to mobilise crowd’

Five WhatsApp groups and a Facebook page have been identified by investigators probing the Jantar Mantar sloganeering case, with Delhi Police stating in its chargesheet that they were used by six of the nine accused to mobilise crowds.

The men were arrested for allegedly raising inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar during a protest march on August 8. The event, against “Colonial-era laws”. was called by former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who is now one of the accused.

“Apart from Ashwini, the arrested persons are Preet Singh (32), president of Save India Foundation; Deepak Singh (32), president of Hindu Force; Vinod Sharma (30), president of Sudarshan Vahini; Vinit Bajpai (26); Deepak Kumar (28), member of Hindu Raksha Dal and district president of Northeast Delhi Gau Raksha Dal; Sushil Tiwari (42), president of Hindu Army Sangathan; Uttam Upadhaya (27), associated with Bajrang Dal and president of BJP Kisan Morcha Mandal; and Bhupender Tomar alias Pinky (45), president of Hindu Raksha Dal,” police said in their chargesheet.

The investigation officer, sub-inspector Ramkesh, stated: “The arrested men manage WhatsApp groups through which they mobilised crowds. Deepak Singh is the admin of Hindu Force WhatsApp group; Vinod Sharma is also the admin of Sudarshan Vahini group; Sushil Tiwari is admin of Hindu Army Sangthan WhatsApp group; Uttam Upadhaya is the admin of a group, Bhagwadhari Yodha; Bhupender Tomar is the admin of Hindu Raksha Dal; and Vinit Bajpai has a Facebook page called Mahakal team.”

Police said they have 18 witnesses in total — 13 policemen, deployed for security, four media persons, and an employee of a telecom service provider. “We checked phone locations after procuring reports from their mobile service providers and found they all were present at Jantar Mantar when the incident took place,” the chargesheet states.

IO Ramkesh further states, “On July 30, accused Ashwini Upadhyay had filed an application with DCP (New Delhi district) for permission to organise a rally at Jantar Mantar on August 8, but it was turned down. He sent another request on August 4, asking for space at Jantar Mantar and security for a rally where around 50-60 people would come, but it was rejected again. We found that Upadhyay had mentioned Preet Singh’s name in his application for organising the event. They sent invites through social media and a large number of people reached (the spot) on August 8, in violation of social distancing norms.”

In their chargesheet, police also attached an unsigned disclosure by Ashwini Upadhyay, purportedly stating that he called a press conference on July 11 where Preet Singh, Pinky Chaudhary and Vinod Sharma were present.

“He asked everyone to go on live on Facebook to spread their message. Our head constable, Anil, who was on duty, identified Ashwini when he went on stage,” police have claimed.