Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora among several detained near Jantar Mantar on day 2 of anti-CEC protest

Several protestors, including AISA national president Neha Bora and Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav, were detained by Delhi police on Saturday while marching towards Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
On Saturday, the protestors had gathered for a second consecutive day of protest against the CEC and had begun marching towards Jantar Mantar. Along with Bora, Yadav and student activists, those gathered also included Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan. They crossed the first set of barricades before police stopped them near Jantar Mantar Road and moved them into buses.
Bora and other protestors were seen raising slogans while being detained.
While there have been two days of attempts to hold protests against the CEC in Jantar Mantar, security has been beefed up in Central Delhi. Prohibitory orders have been issued in the New Delhi district, around 5000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed and multiple layers of barricades erected.
The police have registered three FIRs against unidentified people in connection with Friday’s protest, for disobedience of an order issued by a public servant, obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of duty, use of criminal force against a public servant, and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More