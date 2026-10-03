Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora among several detained near Jantar Mantar on day 2 of anti-CEC protest

Police detain activist Neha Bora during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

Several protestors, including AISA national president Neha Bora and Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav, were detained by Delhi police on Saturday while marching towards Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A day ago, Bora and Yadav were among around 550 protestors who were detained while making their way towards Jantar Mantar for a similar protest.

On both days, police said that it had not granted permission for the protests to be held.

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On Saturday, the protestors had gathered for a second consecutive day of protest against the CEC and had begun marching towards Jantar Mantar. Along with Bora, Yadav and student activists, those gathered also included Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan. They crossed the first set of barricades before police stopped them near Jantar Mantar Road and moved them into buses.