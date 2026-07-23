Beyond the slogans and the swelling crowd, the volunteers who keep Jantar Mantar running

Harsh never imagined he would spend his days walking up to strangers, offering them Kota Kachoris.

A 21-year old student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, Harsh is an introvert. He has had a fixed set of friends for a long time and usually does not talk to new people. Whenever he does, he has to think twice before starting a conversation.

But Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march quietly transformed him.

It began on Monday, when he noticed a protester’s train ticket and asked where he had travelled from. Later in the day, while running from a police lathicharge during CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, he found himself talking to another stranger.

On Wednesday, he returned to Jantar Mantar, walked up to a volunteer and simply asked, “How can I help?”

Within minutes, he was moving through the swelling crowd with a bag of Kota Kachoris brought by protesters from Rajasthan, offering them to anyone who looked hungry.

“Now, I go up to so many people to ask them if they want kachoris that I am not nervous anymore,” Harsh said.

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He is among the hundreds of volunteers at the protest site who form the silent backbone of the massive protest.

While some of the volunteers are officially part of CJP’s volunteer network, many others have simply stepped in wherever needed – fanning the protesters, forming human chains to regulate the crowd, helping with the injured, providing medical aid, picking up garbage and handing out food and water.

Another volunteer, a fifth-year MBBS student currently doing his internship, has taken five days of leave to run a makeshift medical aid point at the protest site.

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“I am not an activist. I have a son. I have come here for the betterment of the our educational system,” he said, requesting anonymity.

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“We usually have a long day, which starts in the morning when supplies start coming in. But the crowd really start swelling by the evening. That is when it gets harder to organise. It’s a bit hectic at times but many doctors from Delhi are helping us,” he added.

Nearby, a 16-year-old student fans tired protesters seated on the road at Jantar Mantar.

“In school, I have always taken part in campaigns like ‘Save Water’ and ‘Save Trees’. This is about my future. How could I not be here?” she said.

Gurgaon homemaker Arpita Prakash (51) goes around the protest site with a black garbage bag in hand, picking up trash and asking protestors to throw food wrappers and empty bottles in it.

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“If everyone thinks someone else will do it, no one is going to it. Someone has to take responsibility and eventually do the work, right?” she asked.

Prakash said she had already been angered by the Chief Justice’s “cockroach” remark. “So, when this protest started, I felt like I had to come here and help these protestors in some way or another,” she added.

In May, CJI Surya Kant had said, “…There are youngsters like cockroaches, they don’t get any employment, they don’t have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone…”

Chartered accountant Yogesh Ingale (33) is volunteering at the protest for his friend – CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. He had known Dipke for the last 12 years, when they both studied in Pune.

When Dipke launched the movement, Ingale joined without hesitation.

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“From attending to guests, coordinating volunteers, arranging the sound system, organising placards to anything else, I help wherever I am needed,” he said.

For more than a month, his days have blurred into one another. “My day starts at 5 am and I sleep only around 3 am… Many nights, I don’t sleep at all,” he said.