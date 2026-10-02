Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today, security tightened

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The Delhi Police has refused to grant permission for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and tightened security across Central Delhi.
Police said they are expecting a large number of people to show up and thus have sought additional forces from the Union Ministry of External Affairs.
The protest, called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.
An AISA delegation had submitted an intimation to the Parliament Street police earlier this week. The delegation comprised Bhushan, Jha, AISA president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, activist Nikhil Dey and educationist Nandita Narain.
Officers said that around 5,000 personnel from the district and reserve forces, Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary units have been deployed in the New Delhi area.
Multi-layer barricades have also been erected in areas leading to Jantar Mantar, including Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road and Sansad Marg. Officers added that the protest site at Jantar Mantar has been blocked from both the Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan sides, with further barricading near Ashoka Road.
Police vehicles will be stationed along roads leading to the venue, while CCTV camera feeds will be monitored from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.
Police and security personnel will be equipped with anti-riot gear, officers said, adding that drones may also be used to monitor crowds and assess the security situation, if required.
Former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, also urged people to join the gathering. “Come to Jantar Mantar on October 2nd to demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Otherwise, the right to vote is being snatched away today, tomorrow all other rights will also be taken away,” he said in a post on X.
The Indian Youth Congress had also sought permission for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar but was denied permission, sources said.
The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in the Capital over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.
The CJP has also announced a protest in Mumbai on October 2 on the issue. After being denied permission, it called for a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’.
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