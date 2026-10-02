Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today, security tightened

The protest seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

The Delhi Police has refused to grant permission for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and tightened security across Central Delhi.

Police said they are expecting a large number of people to show up and thus have sought additional forces from the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The protest, called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.