Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: CJP-Centre talks to continue today, protesters stick to Pradhan-resignation demand

CJP protesters at Parliament street on Friday, Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked everyone for the responses and positive suggestions received to his video, where he announced the government’s decision to bring a strict law to punish those involved in paper leaks. In the video message, Modi said that a new bill incorporating provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

This comes after the Union Cabinet approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments – 10 years’ jail for paper leaks, fine up to Rs 10 crore. The draft bill was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex. The bill seeks an amendment to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and proposes a minimum punishment of five years’ imprisonment for individuals involved in paper leaks and/or a fine.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, the protest continues at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and across the country as protesters continue demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in notified areas and use alternate routes in view of prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. 18 Metro stations shut today Delhi Metro has announced that 18 stations in Central Delhi in view of the ongoing protest in the capital. While 16 Metro Stations have been shut since Wednesday, the authorities later shut two more Metro Stations- Jhandewalan and New Delhi. 47 NTA officials sacked In an overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), 47 officials have been sacked following mass protests over NEET paper leaks. The move comes hours after a government delegation met CJP leaders at Constitution Club. Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 08:38 AM IST Liquor shops to shut by 8 pm in Delhi Liquor shops in Delhi have been ordered to close by 8 pm until the weekend is over, in view of the student protests, PTI quoted sources as saying. "The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer said. Liquor shops in the city shut at 10 pm otherwise. Jul 25, 2026 08:31 AM IST No purpose of meeting government if Pradhan is not sacked: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said he has received a positive response from the government regarding compensation to kin of suicide victims and revoking criminal cases against protestors. He said there has been no concrete decision from the government on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. "In yesterday's meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However, there has been no concrete decision on our main demand... the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka told ANI. Citing reports claiming that Dharmendra Pradhan is not set to resign, he said the meeting with government delegation serves no purpose if the minister is not sacked. "In fact, what we saw in the mainstream media yesterday, citing sources, was that Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign. If he is not going to resign, then these meetings serve no purpose. In that case, we will move ahead with whatever strategy we decide next. If the government remains adamant, despite the entire country demanding only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and says that he will not resign, then let it be made clear. But if the government continues with this approach, we too will be compelled to take tougher decisions," he added. VIDEO | Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, says, "In yesterday's meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However,… pic.twitter.com/BFvGHOZWBm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026 Jul 25, 2026 08:17 AM IST CJP protest: A recap of all that unfolded on Friday From Sonam Wangchuk's fast to PM Narendra Modi's consecutive late-night video messages and cabinet clearing a bill against paper leak, Friday was a busy day for the CJP protesters and the government. The two sides also held a meeting at the Constitution Club, with the CJP delegation saying there were developments on the talks regarding compensation to victims and revoking cases against demonstrators. The Parliament also saw protests and disruptions yesterday, with the Opposition sticking to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the Centre calling for a discussion on paper leak. The Union Cabinet meanwhile cleared the bill that will pave the way for harsher punishments for those behind paper leaks.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd