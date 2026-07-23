Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: CJP says internet was shut near protest site, 16 Metro stations remain closed

Heavy crowd of CJP protesters at Sansad Marg on Wednesday during the protest. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party continued on Thursday even as the protesters remained resolute in their demand calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The gridlock in the Parliament over the paper leak issue showed no signs of abating with the government signalling it was ready to discuss the issue in the Parliament. The Opposition, meanwhile, remaining firm in their demand for the minister’s resignation.

A CJP delegation was scheduled to meet the government on Wednesday. However, the meeting couldn’t take place as the CJP delegation disagreed with the Centre’s proposal of holding the meeting at JP Nadda’s place. The health minister said there was no meeting on Wednesday, but added that the CJP delegation have submitted their points in writing.

Story continues below this ad Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains on hunger strike at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The government on Tuesday reached out to the activist, with union ministers Nadda and Jitendra Singh holding a meeting with Wangchuk. In a statement to the ministers on Wednesday, Wangchuk put forward his demands to end his strike and CJP protest, which included compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and a meaningful discussion in Parliament, and consideration on the resignation of the Education Minister. Live Updates Jul 23, 2026 08:05 AM IST 16 Delhi Metro stations closed for second day due to 'security reasons' Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, remain closed for a second day on Thursday morning due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a social media post. The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 07:59 AM IST CJP protest at Jantar Mantar continues on Wednesday, more protesters pour in Three days after the violent crackdown of the 'Chalo Sansad' march, the chants grew louder and the crowd thicker at Jantar Mantar with fresh groups of protesters pouring into the protest site from across the country. The sit-in continued on Thursday, with the protestors resolute in their demands, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Volunteers were seen on Wednesday directing the protesters towards seating areas and distributed drinking water and food packets as more groups joined the gathering. The Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in. Day 34 at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/2nZioY3R3g — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026

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