Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: CJP says internet was shut near protest site, 16 Metro stations remain closed

Heavy crowd of CJP protesters at Sansad Marg on Wednesday during the protest. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
The protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party continued on Thursday even as the protesters remained resolute in their demand calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The gridlock in the Parliament over the paper leak issue showed no signs of abating with the government signalling it was ready to discuss the issue in the Parliament. The Opposition, meanwhile, remaining firm in their demand for the minister’s resignation.
A CJP delegation was scheduled to meet the government on Wednesday. However, the meeting couldn’t take place as the CJP delegation disagreed with the Centre’s proposal of holding the meeting at JP Nadda’s place. The health minister said there was no meeting on Wednesday, but added that the CJP delegation have submitted their points in writing.
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains on hunger strike at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The government on Tuesday reached out to the activist, with union ministers Nadda and Jitendra Singh holding a meeting with Wangchuk. In a statement to the ministers on Wednesday, Wangchuk put forward his demands to end his strike and CJP protest, which included compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and a meaningful discussion in Parliament, and consideration on the resignation of the Education Minister.
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