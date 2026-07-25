Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: Food delivery partners being stopped from entering protest site, cops refute

CJP protesters at Parliament street on Friday, Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Cockroach Janta Party members said on Saturday that delivery partners delivering food ordered by people from across the country in support of the protesters at Jantar Mantar were stopped from entering the protest site. They claimed that Delhi Police personnel allegedly stopped delivery partners from reaching the protest site. However, Delhi Police has denied the claim as “completely false, baseless, and misleading”.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said the talks with the government was fruitful, but added that the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains the top demand. Providing details on Friday’s meet, the CJP leader said there has been a positive development on the demands regarding compensation and revoking cases against protestors. He, however, added: “If he (Pradhan) does not resign, the government should state it clearly, as there is no point in continuing these meetings.”

Story continues below this ad Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday thanked everyone for the responses and positive suggestions received to his video, where he announced the government’s decision to bring a strict law to punish those involved in paper leaks. In the video message, Modi said that a new bill incorporating provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament next week. This comes after the Union Cabinet approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments – 10 years’ jail for paper leaks, fine up to Rs 10 crore. The draft bill was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex. The bill seeks an amendment to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and proposes a minimum punishment of five years’ imprisonment for individuals involved in paper leaks and/or a fine. Meanwhile, the protest continues at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and across the country as protesters continue demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in notified areas and use alternate routes in view of prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. 18 Metro stations shut today Delhi Metro has announced that 18 stations in Central Delhi in view of the ongoing protest in the capital. While 16 Metro Stations have been shut since Wednesday, the authorities later shut two more Metro Stations- Jhandewalan and New Delhi. 47 NTA officials sacked In an overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), 47 officials have been sacked following mass protests over NEET paper leaks. The move comes hours after a government delegation met CJP leaders at Constitution Club. Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 11:19 AM IST Food delivery partners being stopped from entering Jantar Mantar protest site Tabshir Shams reports from Jantar Mantar that food delivery partners are being stopped from entering the protest site at Jantar Mantar. However, beyond the protest site Swiggy and Zomato deliveries have not been banned across the New Delhi area. Volunteers stationed near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara have been ordering food in bulk from restaurants and bringing it to the protest site in autos and other vehicles. McDonald’s burgers were being distributed in bulk among protesters. Delhi Police personnel are physically stopping delivery partners from reaching the protest site. At the site, this morning police has been stopping delivery bikes. As a result, restaurants and delivery partners may also be refusing or cancelling orders placed for delivery directly to the protest site. However, Delhi Police dismissed claims that its personnel imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area.

Jul 25, 2026 11:06 AM IST 'One thing they couldn't shut': Rahul Gandhi's dig at government Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government over paper leaks, saying though the government shut down metro, roads and the internet, it couldn't stop paper leaks. Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said, "Shut down the metro. Shut down the roads. Shut down the shops. Shut down the Internet. Shut down the food. The government has taken these cruel steps against students who are demanding their rights. But there's just one thing they couldn't shut down, Mr. Modi—paper leaks." मेट्रो बंद करो।

रास्ते बंद करो।

दुकानें बंद करो।

Internet बंद करो।

खाना बंद करो।



अपना हक़ मांग रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ सरकार ने ये क्रूर कदम उठाए।



बस एक चीज़ बंद नहीं कर पाए, मोदी जी - पेपर लीक। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 25, 2026 10:49 AM IST Delhi Police forms STF to investigate paper leaks, public exam offences The Delhi Police has constituted a Special Task Force within its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, officials told The Indian Express' Sakshi Chand. According to a Delhi Police statement, the STF has been constituted with the approval of the Commissioner of Police and will conduct investigations into offences related to public examinations conducted by agencies. Read full report The picture below shows a CJP protester sleeping beside a police barricade near Jantar Mantar on Friday. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav Jul 25, 2026 10:32 AM IST Anti-NEET sit-in enters sixth day in Tamil Nadu, doctors to join stir on July 28 Protests against the NEET in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday, with the continuous sit-in at the CPI State Headquarters entering its sixth day, PTI reported. The students have demanded the scrapping of NEET, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and action against the alleged police excesses against protesting youth in Delhi. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised campus demonstrations at Loyola College, Presidency College and other educational institutions. Medical professionals and students across Tamil Nadu are also set to launch a coordinated statewide protest on July 28. Jul 25, 2026 10:23 AM IST Speeches made since Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar set to be examined The Delhi Police will assess all the speeches made at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar since activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the site on July 18 to examine if any inflammatory comments were made to trigger the demonstrators, sources told The Indian Express. The speeches given by celebrities and political leaders would also be examined. A total of 15 FIRs have been registered so far following the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, said officers. The first FIR registered at Parliament Street police station, after the first reports of stone pelting came from the ‘Selfie Point’ area in Connaught Place, will have sections of criminal conspiracy added to it. “Around 2,500 people have been found to be involved in violence and 100-200 protestors are suspected to have been involved in inciting the crowd and getting involved in stone pelting and creating ruckus,” an officer said. Read full report Jul 25, 2026 10:18 AM IST 'Have a heart': Wangchuk's wife urges people to not judge him for breaking fast Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Friday urged people not to judge the activist after he broke his fast after 26 days of hunger strike. Angmo said Wangchuk is in ICU and has lost 11 kg weight as he chose "sacrifice over comfort". "The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations. Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please..Have a heart," she posted on X. Jul 25, 2026 10:08 AM IST Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, says 'fight will continue' CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he has been diagnosed with typhoid. He added that the fight will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 25, 2026 10:05 AM IST Jantar Mantar barricaded as CJP-led protest continues, heavy security deployed: Video The Delhi Police on Saturday barricaded and sealed Jantar Mantar and deployed heavy security at the protest site. VIDEO | Delhi: Jantar Mantar completely barricaded and sealed as CJP-led protest continues; heavy security deployed at the site.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mbg7pNdlKh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 25, 2026 10:02 AM IST How Parliament passed 2024 anti-paper leak Act: Invoking Kota girl suicide to bipartisan support Barely two-and-a-half months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the then NDA government brought the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, in Parliament, which sought to prevent “unfair means” in order to “bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examinations system” in the country. These exams include common entrance tests and government recruitment exams conducted by “public examination authorities” such as the UPSC and National Testing Agency (NTA), among others. The Bill was passed by both the Houses in February 2024 during the Budget Session. Amid its current standoff with the student and youth protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Modi government is planning to amend the 2024 Bill to make it more stringent. Read full story Jul 25, 2026 09:49 AM IST 'After 26 days of hunger, do I need to prove my sincerity': Sonam Wangchuk Activist Sonam Wangchuk has rejected allegations of striking a "deal" with the Centre and said he ended his 26-day hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi. In a video message on Friday, Wangchuk said he agreed to end his indefinite fast only after the Centre gave a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters. The activist also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government. "Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen," he said. "I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused." AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 25, 2026 09:16 AM IST Why Centre is not ready to blink as CJP deadline looms The Cockroach Janta Party has stuck to its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and given the government a 24-hour ultimatum, saying it would restart its march to Parliament if the Education Minister did not quit or if he was not removed. The prevailing view in the government, however, remains that the demand should not be met. However, the government is unlikely to budge, leading to a stalemate. “The government cannot be seen as succumbing to the pressure of any protesting forces or groups. Tomorrow, another group could come up and demand the resignation of other ministers or even the Prime Minister. There will not be any end to it,” said a source following a meeting between senior ministers. Both Das and Ranka are learnt to have informed the ministers that the CJP would go ahead with the proposed “Chalo Sansad” march if Pradhan did not resign in 24 hours. Read full article Jul 25, 2026 09:08 AM IST 'History will remember your courage': Amol Palekar in open letter to CJP protesters Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar on Friday joined Bollywood celebrities backing students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, condemning the police crackdown on demonstrators and offering legal, medical and financial assistance. In an open letter to the students published in a news daily, Palekar said he was writing "not merely in solidarity, but with gratitude", praising the protesters for carrying forward "the unfinished work of democracy". "The images of the brutality inflicted upon you have filled us with anguish and anger. A society learns to question itself in its universities. To question those who hold power over your future is not a privilege you seek; it is a democratic responsibility you fulfil," Palekar wrote in the column. "When questions are answered with batons instead of reason, it is not the students who stand diminished. It is the State," he added. Jul 25, 2026 08:56 AM IST List of Delhi Metro stations shut on Saturday According to DMRC social media post, 18 Delhi Metro stations will remain shut on Saturday. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. List of 18 stations which are shut on Saturday: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium 17. Jhandewalan 18. New Delhi Jul 25, 2026 08:52 AM IST What PM Modi said in new late-night video Hours after he was learnt to have asked his fellow Parliamentarians to utilise Instagram for public outreach on social media platform Instagram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in this regard by expressing gratitude to his followers for suggestions which had been sent his way via a (video) reel on his late-night address to the nation a day earlier. PM Modi thanked his “friends” for the suggestions that had been recorded as comments in his late-night address on Thursday, even as his social media activity on Instagram appeared to have become more frequent. Read full story Jul 25, 2026 08:38 AM IST Liquor shops to shut by 8 pm in Delhi Liquor shops in Delhi have been ordered to close by 8 pm until the weekend is over, in view of the student protests, PTI quoted sources as saying. "The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer said. Liquor shops in the city shut at 10 pm otherwise. Jul 25, 2026 08:31 AM IST No purpose of meeting government if Pradhan is not sacked: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said he has received a positive response from the government regarding compensation to kin of suicide victims and revoking criminal cases against protestors. He said there has been no concrete decision from the government on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. "In yesterday's meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However, there has been no concrete decision on our main demand... the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka told ANI. Citing reports claiming that Dharmendra Pradhan is not set to resign, he said the meeting with government delegation serves no purpose if the minister is not sacked. "In fact, what we saw in the mainstream media yesterday, citing sources, was that Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign. If he is not going to resign, then these meetings serve no purpose. In that case, we will move ahead with whatever strategy we decide next. If the government remains adamant, despite the entire country demanding only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and says that he will not resign, then let it be made clear. But if the government continues with this approach, we too will be compelled to take tougher decisions," he added. VIDEO | Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, says, "In yesterday's meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However,… pic.twitter.com/BFvGHOZWBm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026 Jul 25, 2026 08:17 AM IST CJP protest: A recap of all that unfolded on Friday From Sonam Wangchuk's fast to PM Narendra Modi's consecutive late-night video messages and cabinet clearing a bill against paper leak, Friday was a busy day for the CJP protesters and the government. The two sides also held a meeting at the Constitution Club, with the CJP delegation saying there were developments on the talks regarding compensation to victims and revoking cases against demonstrators. The Parliament also saw protests and disruptions yesterday, with the Opposition sticking to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the Centre calling for a discussion on paper leak. The Union Cabinet meanwhile cleared the bill that will pave the way for harsher punishments for those behind paper leaks.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd