Inside Delhi’s makeshift detention centres: former Kerala CM, content creators, actor and journalists

Delhi Police detained former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, actor Raj Zutshi, and 15 journalists, moving hundreds to stadium detention centres ahead of the CJP protest.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 01:23 PM IST
A bus full of detainees being brought in to Chhatrasal StadiumA bus full of detainees being brought in to Chhatrasal Stadium. (Source: Express Photo)
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Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Actor Raj Zutshi. Social media content creators filming reels. Fifteen journalists covering the protest. And a middle-aged man who said he was taking a relative to the hospital when the police stopped him in central Delhi.

They were among hundreds of people picked up by the Delhi Police and transported in buses and vans to makeshift detention centres across the capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. The police set up these centres across all 13 districts, including Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, about 13 kilometres from Jantar Mantar, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, around 38 kilometres from the protest site.

At Chhatrasal Stadium around noon, everyday activities at the sports complex continued alongside the detention operation. Athletes were still practising as police buses brought in detainees. Near the entrance, a large pavilion tent was being prepared to provide meals, drinking water and refreshments to police officers and Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed at the site.

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A bus full of detainees being brought in to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana A bus full of detainees being brought in to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. (Source: Express Photo)

Inside the complex, police vehicles stopped near the arena while officers collected details from detainees. Sources said Pinarayi Vijayan had been detained that morning near Kerala House, on Jantar Mantar Road, and was inside the stadium complex.

AR Sindhu, a CPI(M) party worker, spoke from inside a police vehicle carrying detainees. She alleged that women protesters’ clothes were being torn and said the police appeared uncertain about where to take the group next.

“Women’s clothes are being torn… the police don’t know where to take us. Abhi hamein Burari leke jayenge,” she said, meaning that they would now be taken to Burari.

Sindhu said the group had been moved repeatedly since being detained.

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“This is the third place where we have been mistreated. Since we were detained, they have been taking us around from one place to another. This is the second place they have brought us to, and now they are telling us to leave from here as well,” she alleged.

The movement of detainees continued through the morning. Around half a dozen people had arrived at the stadium before 11 a.m., but the same group was later seen leaving in a Delhi Police bus. Actor Raj Zutshi was among four or five detainees in a van that departed the complex.

Another bus soon arrived, its occupants chanting, “Vote chor, gaddi chor!” and “Inquilab zindabad!”

Around noon, another group said they had been picked up at New Delhi Railway Station and Chelmsford Road, in central Delhi. Fifteen journalists covering the protest were subsequently brought to the stadium. Newslaundry journalist Anmol Pritam said that 15 journalists had been detained.

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Security deployment at Chhatrasal Stadium Security deployment at Chhatrasal Stadium. (Source: Express Photo)

Pritam said, “While we were reporting, all journalists were detained. Four of us were reporting at the New Delhi railway station together. They picked us up from there and brought us here in this bus.”

Inside the same bus, another detainee shouted that their phones had been taken away.

A further bus carrying protesters entered the complex later, marking the seventh major vehicle carrying detainees to the venue since the police action began that morning. The group was taken to a government school in Shalimar Bagh that was also being used as a detention centre.

At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the athletic area had been cordoned off to accommodate detainees. Police personnel at the site said 17 men had been brought there by 11 a.m.

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One of them, a middle-aged man, said he had no connection to the protest and had been picked up on Mahadev Road while taking a relative to the hospital.

“I have nothing to do with the protest. They picked me up from Mahadev Road (Central Delhi), asking me why I was there, when I was taking a relative to the hospital,” he said from inside a police bus.

Two social media content creators seated behind him said they had been detained while making reels near Jantar Mantar. Inside the stadium, a police officer could be seen telling a young detainee not to smoke.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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