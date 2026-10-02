Jantar Mantar sealed, protesters detained: How Delhi protest against EC played out

A young man holds up a poster that reads “Killer of democracy” along with a photo of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

At 1 pm on Gandhi Jayanti, police officers stood on Janpath Road in Delhi, leaning against a line of barricades blocking the path towards Jantar Mantar.

They watched as 50-60 protesters stood in scattered groups of five or six. Near McDonald’s, some danced in protest; others shouted slogans.

“Should we get them inside a bus?” a police officer asked his senior.

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“Wait. If they stand in a group of more than 10, then pick them up,” the senior officer replied.

The protesters, from opposition parties to student outfits, were gathering in Connaught Place demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.