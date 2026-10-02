Jantar Mantar sealed, protesters detained: How Delhi protest against EC played out

The protest was called against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision, with opposition leaders and student groups among those detained.

Written by: Pragynesh, Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 06:45 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protestA young man holds up a poster that reads “Killer of democracy” along with a photo of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
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At 1 pm on Gandhi Jayanti, police officers stood on Janpath Road in Delhi, leaning against a line of barricades blocking the path towards Jantar Mantar.

They watched as 50-60 protesters stood in scattered groups of five or six. Near McDonald’s, some danced in protest; others shouted slogans.

“Should we get them inside a bus?” a police officer asked his senior.

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“Wait. If they stand in a group of more than 10, then pick them up,” the senior officer replied.

The protesters, from opposition parties to student outfits, were gathering in Connaught Place demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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The scene, however, was markedly different from what Jantar Mantar had looked like two months ago. In July, the protest site and adjoining Parliament Street had been packed with protesters after Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke began his hunger strike.

Jantar Mantar protest By afternoon, police said over 700 people had been detained. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

This time, the police weren’t taking any chances.

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Before a crowd gathered, police sealed the area around the Parliament Street police station and Jantar Mantar. When Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj arrived around 10.30 am, he was promptly carried away by police and put in a bus.

For the next five hours, protesters arriving from Ashoka Road, Janpath and Tolstoy Road were stopped at the roundabout near Parliament Street, loaded into buses and taken to Fatehpur Beri and Badarpur police stations.

By the time All India Students’ Association National President Neha Bora arrived, flanked by Yogendra Yadav and RTI activist Nikhil Dey, 500 people had already been detained.

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Dressed in a red T-shirt, Bohra crossed Ashoka Road and tried entering Parliament Street. Pushed back by the police, she and Yogender Yadav sat down, with supporters chanting slogans.

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Jantar Mantar protest The protesters, from opposition parties to student outfits, were gathering in Connaught Place demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma approached from behind the barricades as police officers in riot control gear lined up.

The three were swiftly picked up, with four police officers carrying each of them, and loaded into a bus — the 18th vehicle filled up by protesters since morning.

Gandhi diwas pe gandhi ke desh mein jo ho raha hai, aap dekh rahe hain (On Gandhi Jayanti, in Gandhi’s country, you can see what is happening),” Yadav shouted from inside the bus. “This government is acting like the British government. And we are trying to save the country with the flag.”

By afternoon, police said over 700 people had been detained, including former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and RJD’s Manoj Jha,

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In a video tweet shared on X, Atishi said: “We were protesting peacefully at Jantar. The Delhi police picked AAP leaders and workers with barbarism and brutality.”

Bharadwaj, sharing a video message before the protest, said, “Protesting is our democratic right. But the police are telling us permission for the demonstration has not been granted… even though six days ago AAP applied for permission here for a peaceful demonstration.”

Smaller protest at Janpath went on

Small groups of protesters, comprising college students with backpacks and red gamchhas and middle-aged men and women, remained near Janpath.

At Tolstoy Marg, fists went up and phones came out, and every few minutes a fresh round of sloganeering against the Prime Minister and the CEC broke out from one end of the crowd.

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A young man dressed in a red kurta held up a hand-painted poster that read “Gyanesh, it’s done bro”. The words “vote chori” and “objections” and a book marked “SIR” filled the rest of the sheet, with an EVM in one corner.

Jantar Mantar protest Before a crowd gathered, police sealed the area around the Parliament Street police station and Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

“The protest is against Gyanesh and the Election Commission. But there’s a larger context I feel. The resignation of CEC Gyanesh isn’t the only thing. People are upset with the SIR. This is a disenfranchisement of millions of voters,” said Pawan (36), an Andhra-Pradesh based IT professional.

“I’ve been here for two hours and I’ve not been able to enter (the protest site). People were just standing but they’re being chased and detained,” he added.

Another protester, Chhai (26) who lives in Mayur Vihar, said, “I’m here at the protest to ask for accountability from the ECI. I feel it is my duty to do this.”

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“The buses kept coming. Any sort of major leader who was gathering a crowd or media attention was being detained…,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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