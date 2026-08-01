Jantar Mantar protester, whose video against PM Modi sparked outrage, issues apology: ‘Was influenced’

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A Jantar Mantar protester, whose video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to an outrage, has purportedly issued an apology on social media. In the apology video, making rounds on the internet, the protester claimed that she was a minor and that she made the controversial remarks under the “influence” of the people around her, PTI reported.
In the viral video, the girl can be heard saying: “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister.” She said she was just 15-years-old.
She added, “Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things.”
The Noida Police had lodged a zero FIR against a woman for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, officers said on Thursday. The Zero FIR was earlier transferred to Parliament Street Police station.
Senior Delhi Police officials have said they are still trying to verify her age. They will take a call on how to proceed with the investigation given that the apology video has surfaced.
However, The Indian Express could not verify the claims made in the video. Search made on social media did not lead The Indian Express to any reliable verified account. The Indian Express did not get any response from the girl in this case. A source told The Indian Express that UP Police records mention the year of the birth of the woman against whom FIR was registered as 1994.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message shared on Instagram, on Friday night said that abusive language used by some protesters at Jantar Mantar was a “cultural shock” but urged society to embrace and guide those who had gone astray. Modi said that he had forgiven ‘misguided youth’ who hurled abuses at him.
In a video shared on Instagram, Modi said some ‘mischievous children’ used crude and abusive words during the protest, targeting him and even his late mother. He said abuses never solve problems and mistakes made in youth should be corrected with guidance.
The Prime Minister said that punishing young people, dragging them into court cases or harassing them socially would not change the situation. He said he wanted to forgive them and called on society to show them the right path.
The protests led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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