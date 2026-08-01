Jantar Mantar protester, whose video against PM Modi sparked outrage, issues apology: ‘Was influenced’

The girl claimed she was 15 years old, but her age and identity have not been independently verified. Delhi Police officials said they are examining the video and will decide the next course of action after verification.

A Jantar Mantar protester, whose video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to an outrage, has purportedly issued an apology on social media. In the apology video, making rounds on the internet, the protester claimed that she was a minor and that she made the controversial remarks under the “influence” of the people around her, PTI reported.

In the viral video, the girl can be heard saying: “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister.” She said she was just 15-years-old.

She added, “Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things.”