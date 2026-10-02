Delhi Ex-CM Atishi, activist Yogendra Yadav among 500 detained at EC protest

Around 500 people were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to gather for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Friday, with those picked up being taken to police stations in buses.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, activists Yogendra Yadav and All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were among those detained near Jantar Mantar.

The protesters, that included Congress workers and AISA activists, gathered near Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The people are united. Detained protestors are repeatedly being released by the people on the streets! Jantar Mantar 2.0 is on!

Gyanesh will soon be gone! pic.twitter.com/WFCCAcvJpL — Neha Bora (@NehaAisa) October 2, 2026

Police were seen picking up people who gathered in groups of 10 or more at a single location and moving them away from the protest sites. They were taken to the Badarpur police station and the Outer North Delhi police stations, among other locations.

The main centre of the protest is now around Janpath, where around 50-60 people are still gathered and protesting. Police have been preventing protesters from moving towards the Parliament Street and the Jantar Mantar area.

On Thursday, police had refused to grant permission for the demonstration over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had tightened security across Central Delhi.