At Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke says ‘can’t erase us’ — then ultimatum to Dharmendra Pradhan to resign

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, left, and Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

By about 10 am, the protest site at Jantar Mantar was just beginning to warm up. Protestors were seeping in slowly, drawn by word that Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), would arrive directly at the site rather than at the Parliament Street police station. He hadn’t shown up yet. But Saurav Das, spokesperson and a key member of the movement, was already there.

By 11 am, Dipke was still nowhere to be seen.

A worried Das walked across the road to a group of police officers. “Sir, the police is stopping Dipke’s car. He is not able to reach,” he told them. The officers denied it. They coordinated with Das as he worked the phone for Dipke’s location, and after a while he seemed satisfied, drifting back under the shade of a tree, sipping from the straw of a paper coffee cup.