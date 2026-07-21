‘Ready to be here till the end’: At midnight, protesters regroup at Jantar Mantar

Despite attempts to disperse protesters throughout the day and heavy rain in the evening, there was a sizable crowd at Jantar Mantar shouting slogans against the central government and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan well past midnight.

With no electricity at the site – protesters claimed power was cut deliberately – people used mobile phone torches to make their way around the stage, carrying water bottles, biscuits and other essentials. Also present were a large number of police personnel.

Ayush Kashyap (21), who travelled from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon on a bus after hearing about the lathi charge on protesters, said, “I have told my parents, who had participated in farmers’ protests, that I will come back after the minister resigns.”