Jantar Mantar inflammatory slogans: Opponents want to tarnish my reputation, alleges Pinky Chaudhary

Pinky Chaudhary, the president of Hindu Raksha Dal, under investigation for his role in the Jantar Mantar anti-Muslim sloganeering incident, has told a court that his opponents want to “tarnish his reputation” and “take revenge” since he was running a social welfare organisation.

Chaudhary, who was recently granted interim protection from arrest, made these allegations in his anticipatory bail application which will be heard by the court on Wednesday. Chaudhary’s lawyers Sanket Katara, Pradeep Chauhan, Ambuj Chauhan and Saurabh Gupta told the court that he has not been named in the FIR.

The legal team submitted that “police officials are harassing the applicant and his family members by continuously visiting the applicant’s residence and his office because the applicant is a social worker and he is running a social welfare organisation under the name and style of Hindu Raksha Dal and the applicant is the national president of Hindu Raksha Dal.”

Chaudhary’s application stated that he was neither the organiser of the event nor did he give any hate speech. He told the court that he had visited the event since he was invited as a guest. The application stated that on the day of the protest, he stayed at the spot till 12:30 PM and then left after it rained. The court was told that Chaudhary’s presence can be corroborated by his CDR location and that the video of the incident was shot at 4 pm.

The lawyers told the court that Chaudhary’s custodial interrogation was not necessary and only when he is enlarged on bail can he assist the investigation.

On August 13, a court refused to grant bail to three men arrested for raising inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar, observing that their “scathing remarks” were “undemocratic and uncalled for from a citizen of this country”.

On August 11, the court granted bail to Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, the organiser of the protest against “colonial-era laws” at Jantar Mantar. On Monday, the police said they have evidence of link between Ashwini Upadhyay and another accused.

The protest march against “colonial-era laws” was called by Upadhyay, and the rally had hundreds of people in attendance. Purported videos of the event showed people shouting slogans threatening harm to Muslims.