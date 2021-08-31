Jantar Mantar ‘hate speech’: Hindu Raksha Dal chief surrenders before Delhi Police

Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary surrendered before Delhi Police Tuesday after evading arrest for several days. The police arrested him in connection with the inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

Hundreds of Chaudhary’s supporters accompanied him to the Mandir Marg police station Tuesday. DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav confirmed Chaudhry’s arrest.

So far, police have arrested nine people in the case, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer. Upadhyay was granted bail by a Delhi court on August 12. Apart from Upadhyay and Chaudhary, police have arrested Uttam Malik, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai and Sushil Tiwari.

Sunday, a video had surfaced online wherein Chaudhary, alias Bhupinder Tomar, was heard denying all allegations against him. In the video, he also said that he would surrender Tuesday.

While a court had granted anticipatory bail to Chaudhary earlier, the Delhi High Court Friday refused to grant him interim protection from arrest.

In the video, Chaudhary said, “I am still firm on my point. Neither I nor any worker of my organisation did anything wrong at Jantar Mantar. I respect the court and will cooperate with the police. I never ran away from arrest. It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. I have devoted my life towards Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I have breath, I will continue to work for my religion.”

Investigation revealed that one of the accused, Deepak Singh Hindu, president of the Hindu Force, was invited to the event by Preet Singh, who is the president of Save India organisation and known to Upadhyay. DCP Yadav had said that they have documents on record, which show Upadhyay had mentioned Preet Singh’s name in his application for organising the event.