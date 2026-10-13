Jantar Mantar removed as protest site on Supreme Court orders: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said that it denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified alternate protest sites following the Supreme Court’s order on October 9, where the top court had recorded that “suitable alternative sites” for protest “need to be identified and designated”.
The admission by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the government, was made before Justice Amit Mahajan of the Delhi High Court, who was hearing a plea by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar prior to its denotification.
On October 12, police said it had modified its standing order which had laid down guidelines for protests at Jantar Mantar, declaring that the site now stands denotified. It said three alternative sites — Burari Ground, Ramlila Ground and CBD Ground — are now designated protest sites. The notification had justified the change in venue being effected owing to recommendations made by a committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Chib, in his plea, also challenged the broader norm of denying permission to protest at designated protest sites as a disproportionate measure, instead of exercising the power narrowly and subject to reasonable restrictions only.
Earlier in the day, ASG Sharma had argued that Chib’s petition has been rendered infructuous since Jantar Mantar stands denotified as a designated protest site.
But senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chib, exhorted, “It has not become infructuous. If this was the subterfuge that was sought to be played, then there is a lot to be said… Notice has to be issued and matter is to be taken up. We will amend the plea of course, but matters have to be taken up.”
Justice Mahajan recorded that the issue that now remains to be adjudicated is “academic” in nature. The bench issued notice to the Delhi Police, seeking its response by November 17 when it will hear the matter next.
Story continues below this ad
ASG Sharma, while emphasising that the petition’s cause does not survive, added, “As on today, for good or bad, we have denotified Jantar Mantar pursuant to SC orders.”
He referred to the SC’s October 9 order where the closure of metro and other services as a preventive measure in anticipation of the protest call given for October 10 was challenged.
ASG Sharma pointed to the SC’s observation, where it had recorded, “During the course of hearing, it was suggested… that it is high time basic amenities were provided to those engaged in peaceful and lawful protest. To that end, suitable alternative sites capable of housing such infrastructure (for facilitating protest) need to be identified and designated. Let the competent authority consider this suggestion and take an appropriate decision…”
“We have precisely done that and now that has been challenged before SC,” ASG Sharma added.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More