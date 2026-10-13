Jantar Mantar removed as protest site on Supreme Court orders: Delhi Police

Police said it had modified its standing order which had laid down guidelines for protests at Jantar Mantar, declaring that the site now stands denotified. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police said that it denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified alternate protest sites following the Supreme Court’s order on October 9, where the top court had recorded that “suitable alternative sites” for protest “need to be identified and designated”.

The admission by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the government, was made before Justice Amit Mahajan of the Delhi High Court, who was hearing a plea by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar prior to its denotification.

On October 12, police said it had modified its standing order which had laid down guidelines for protests at Jantar Mantar, declaring that the site now stands denotified. It said three alternative sites — Burari Ground, Ramlila Ground and CBD Ground — are now designated protest sites. The notification had justified the change in venue being effected owing to recommendations made by a committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs.