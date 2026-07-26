At Jantar Mantar, a protest erased under paint, yet its memories linger

The writing on the walls is the first to go.

On Sunday afternoon, workers from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apply a coat of white paint over the red and blue police booths at Jantar Mantar. A spray-painted ‘Ye desh hamara hai’ vanishes. A cockroach holding a pen, sketched hastily on another booth, is painted over too.

A little further down, along the red boundary wall leading towards Kerala House, messages left behind by supporters meet the same fate. One that reads ‘thanks for the protest thing, do it again’ is swallowed by uneven splotches of white.

The clean-up has begun.

Road dividers, damaged under the weight of thousands who climbed over them during the past week, are being repaired. Traffic signboards streaked with black spray paint are scrubbed clean, while water tankers wash away the dust and footprints.

Trucks from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are loaded with posters, leftover food and other belongings. Near the barricades, municipal workers gather the last remnants into piles — shawls, thin mattresses stitched together from old clothes, steel tumblers, broken chairs, and the blue-and-yellow tarpaulin sheets that sheltered protesters from the sun and rain for over a month.

Just 16 hours earlier, these same streets looked very different. Thousands had danced to Chak De India, hugged one another and celebrated as the 36-day-long agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party’s achieved a win with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Now the crowds are gone, but the security apparatus remains.

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Body scanners still stand at the entrance. Police barricades remain at both ends of the protest site — the entrance from Parliament Street and the exit from Tolstoy Road.

Three policemen sit beside them, eyeing every passerby as though expecting another protest to begin. “Abhi kisi ko aane nahi dena hai (no one is allowed inside right now),” one of them remarked.

From a distance comes the faint sound of slogans. A smaller protest is underway.

About 50-60 people sit on a red carpet along the footpath, raising slogans for a ‘free Gorkhaland’. Hanging from the boundary wall is a banner reading ‘Gorkhaland Rashtriya Manch’ — the very spot where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had pasted its first poster the day founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived from Boston.

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But unlike the CJP, whose protest grew into a national movement, these protesters harbour few expectations of reaching that point. They do not expect a stage to be erected or believe the government will concede to their demands.

“We are here to raise an issue which became dead long ago. It’s different to add fuel to an already burning fire. But to get the momentum to start a fire is a lot more difficult,” says T L Srestha, 52, one of the protesters, referring to the CJP wave.

Across the road, tea seller Dinesh Sharma watches the CJP site being dismantled from the wooden stall with a stove, where he has spent the last two decades selling tea.

He has seen it all, he says, all the agitations and protests. But the CJP one was different.

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“They (youngsters) were so aggressive. They wouldn’t sit in one place. They kept jumping, hooting,” he says. “I had sold tea during the Anna (Hazare) movement. But this was a different energy. I have never seen so many phones out, and so many videos being made simultaneously,” adds Sharma, his customers now having dwindled to a few paramilitary personnel guarding the area.

One of the officers says they haven’t received orders to leave the site. “We have to be here tonight as well, till everything is cleared.”

By Sunday afternoon, almost every trace of the protest is nearly gone. Yet the memory of what unfolded here over 36 days will be harder to erase. In a government where, as Rajnath Singh once remarked, ‘isteefe nahi hote’, Gen Z, armed with phones, power banks and numerous reels, moved the political needle.