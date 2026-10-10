Jantar Mantar CJP protest: Hotels asked to turn away guests, CP to shut, schools and courts go online

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday.

Hotels have been asked to turn away students and youngsters arriving from outside Delhi along with those having local addresses, shops and offices in Connaught Place advised to remain shut, and schools and courts have shifted activities online, as Delhi prepares for the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Restricted check-ins at hotels

At least six hotels in Paharganj, located at a distance of 3-4 km from Jantar Mantar, have received instructions from police personnel or messages circulated among hotel owners’ groups to restrict accommodation for certain guests ahead of the protest.

“Two beat officers visited the premises on Wednesday and instructed them not to provide rooms to youngsters and students arriving from outside the state. We were also asked to inform the police if such guests arrive,” the manager of Hotel De Cruise said.