Jantar Mantar CJP protest: Hotels asked to turn away guests, CP to shut, schools and courts go online

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Hotels have been asked to turn away students and youngsters arriving from outside Delhi along with those having local addresses, shops and offices in Connaught Place advised to remain shut, and schools and courts have shifted activities online, as Delhi prepares for the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
Restricted check-ins at hotels
At least six hotels in Paharganj, located at a distance of 3-4 km from Jantar Mantar, have received instructions from police personnel or messages circulated among hotel owners’ groups to restrict accommodation for certain guests ahead of the protest.
“Two beat officers visited the premises on Wednesday and instructed them not to provide rooms to youngsters and students arriving from outside the state. We were also asked to inform the police if such guests arrive,” the manager of Hotel De Cruise said.
Hotel Sapna reported a similar visit by police officers on Wednesday.
At Exotica Inn, staff said they had been told not to accommodate guests carrying IDs with Delhi addresses on Friday.
A couple from Chattarpur alleged they were turned away from Hotel Metropolis because their identification documents carried a Delhi address. The owner said a message had been circulated in a hotel owners’ group around 2 pm asking establishments not to allow such guests.
“None of the hotels in the area were willing to accommodate us because we are from the Capital and have a Delhi address on our IDs,” the couple said.
A staffer at Hotel Krishna Plaza said, “Hotels have been instructed to refuse large groups…”
CP advised to shut
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday.
In an “Urgent Advisory Circular”, NDTA president Atul Bhargava cited advice from the authorities.
The advisory, addressed to establishments in the area, said the decision was taken based on advice from the authorities and the “critical situation around CP”.
It described the closure as a “precautionary safety measure” and asked owners to cooperate to avoid “any unpleasant situation”, including possible property damage and injuries.
Schools shift classes online
Several schools have cancelled on-campus activities or moved classes online. Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri will remain closed on Saturday in view of an advisory regarding traffic movement. All scheduled activities for the day have been postponed, Principal Richa Sharma Agnihotri said.
Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has shifted classes for students of classes 6 to 12 online and rescheduled the inauguration of its ‘Activity Week’. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya has also cancelled on-campus activities, including Sports Day practice and enrichment classes for students of classes 9 to 12.
Modern School, Barakhamba Road, had scheduled a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and a blood donation camp for Saturday. These were postponed.
At Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, too, PTM was postponed.
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and Campus of Open Learning have suspended weekend Personal Contact Programme classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students at all regional centres and learning support centres.
Courts to go virtual
Delhi’s Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts will function only in virtual mode on Saturday. In a notification issued on Friday, the Delhi High Court said no adverse orders will be passed in any district court if litigants or lawyers fail to appear. All undertrial prisoners will be produced only through video conferencing.
District courts across Delhi have also been instructed not to pass adverse orders against litigants, lawyers, witnesses or accused persons who fail to appear. Undertrial prisoners will be produced through video conferencing.
Both courts are located in Central Delhi, right next to Metro stations that are among the 57 to be shut from 9 pm on Friday.
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