Crowds disperse, stage dismantled at Jantar Mantar site before protest gains momentum again

Before 3 pm on Monday, the police and protesters — who gathered at Jantar Mantar to take part in a march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to Parliament — had locked horns. While protesters tried, and at a few places, managed to cross the barricades erected to stop them from reaching Parliament, officers went all out to manage the crowd and control the chaos.

The protesters at the intersection of Ashoka Road and Sansad Marg were those who almost made it. They were merely 700 metres away from Parliament when they were met with resistance from the police and paramilitary forces.

The hours that followed witnessed security personnel resorting to lathicharge and firing teargas shells — actions that seemed enough to at least slow down the pace the protest had picked up since morning.