Crowds disperse, stage dismantled at Jantar Mantar site before protest gains momentum again

The late evening hours saw the protest enter the heart of the city. At Connaught Place, there was vandalism, stone pelting and violence. Over a dozen vehicles were damaged.

Written by: Devansh Mittal, Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJul 21, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Crowds disperse, stage dismantled at Jantar Mantar protest site after a day of clashShoes, belongings lie on the road. (Express photop by Praveen Khanna)
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Before 3 pm on Monday, the police and protesters — who gathered at Jantar Mantar to take part in a march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to Parliament — had locked horns. While protesters tried, and at a few places, managed to cross the barricades erected to stop them from reaching Parliament, officers went all out to manage the crowd and control the chaos.

The protesters at the intersection of Ashoka Road and Sansad Marg were those who almost made it. They were merely 700 metres away from Parliament when they were met with resistance from the police and paramilitary forces.

The hours that followed witnessed security personnel resorting to lathicharge and firing teargas shells — actions that seemed enough to at least slow down the pace the protest had picked up since morning.

Read | Why government is talking to CJP, but stopping short of concessions

Officers even chased the protesters down Sansad Marg, with some of them entering Jantar Mantar from Tolstoy Marg and others fleeing towards the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. The crackdown led to the dispersal of crowds throughout Connaught Place and in some areas of the Lutyens’ Delhi.

Police officers also reached the protest site at Jantar Mantar and asked protesters to vacate the area. Officers also climbed on the stage and asked organisers to get down.

In a matter of around 10 minutes, the entire protest site was emptied, the stage dismantled.

How cops misjudged scale of protest and struggled to contain it Unrest at Connaught Place in New Delhi in on Monday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The protest, however, gathered pace soon again.

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Lutyen’s Delhi subsequently witnessed a complete shutdown. Vehicles struggled to make their way and the people started getting stranded as protesters filled the roads surrounding Parliament.

Also Read | In CJP protest, a reckoning with politics for the apolitical Indian

By evening, as police tried to disperse protesters, many started charging at the officers. While protesters were seen hurling shoes, bottles and stones at the police, the latter retaliated with teargas and force.

Shutting down Lutyens’ Delhi, police said, was not what they were ready for, with the Monsoon Session of Parliament in progress.

Crowds disperse, stage dismantled at Jantar Mantar protest site after a day of clash The dismantled stage at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The late evening hours saw the protest enter the heart of the city. At Connaught Place, there was vandalism, stone pelting and violence. Over a dozen vehicles were damaged.

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Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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