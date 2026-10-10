Jantar Mantar CJP protest: 45 Metro stations shut, traffic curbs in 30 areas

Those travelling through Central Delhi, particularly those heading towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time in hand.

Delhi is bracing for a sweeping security clampdown ahead of CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar, with 45 Metro stations shut, 245 trains cancelled and traffic restrictions planned at 30 locations.

Commuters entering Delhi from neighbouring areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other adjoining regions have been advised to factor in possible delays and allow extra time for their journeys. Those travelling through Central Delhi, particularly those heading towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time in hand.

The police have also urged people to avoid non-essential travel in areas likely to be affected by traffic restrictions.