Jantar Mantar CJP protest: 45 Metro stations shut, traffic curbs in 30 areas

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Delhi is bracing for a sweeping security clampdown ahead of CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar, with 45 Metro stations shut, 245 trains cancelled and traffic restrictions planned at 30 locations.
Commuters entering Delhi from neighbouring areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other adjoining regions have been advised to factor in possible delays and allow extra time for their journeys. Those travelling through Central Delhi, particularly those heading towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time in hand.
The police have also urged people to avoid non-essential travel in areas likely to be affected by traffic restrictions.
45 Metro stations shut
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations except New Delhi Metro station.
The restrictions span several corridors. On the Yellow Line, affected stations include Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Jahangirpuri and Haiderpur Badli Mor. On the Red Line, these include Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara and Rithala.
The Blue Line will see closures at Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court and Indraprastha. On the Pink Line, affected stations include Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Majlis Park, Yamuna Vihar and Khazuri Khas. Stations on the Violet and Magenta lines will also face restrictions.
JLN Stadium and Lal Qila on the Violet Line, and Patel Nagar and Akshardham on the Blue Line, are the nearest open Metro stations to the protest area.
Earlier, 57 Metro stations among the overall 227 across Delhi were listed to be closed.
Traffic curbs at 30 locations
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 30 locations across New Delhi and Central Delhi where diversions and restrictions may be introduced from 6 am on Saturday, depending on the law and order situation.
The locations include Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Windsor Place, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Lodhi Road Flyover, as well as intersections around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, among others.
Further, traffic is likely to remain heavy at Delhi’s borders as police personnel conduct checks on vehicles and people entering the Capital.
245 Delhi-bound trains cancelled
Northern Railway, meanwhile, has cancelled 245 trains originating from or terminating at Delhi stations. While 75 of them are mail and express services, 170 are passenger trains.
Two trains have also been rescheduled and nine trains short terminated and short originated.
In a statement, the Northern Railway said that the cancellations cover mail and express trains scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday after departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday.
Among the affected services are the Prayagraj Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Express. Some Rajdhani and Tejas services have also been affected.
Apart from this, some of the trains on the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express have been rescheduled.
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