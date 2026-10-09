Man with ‘Jantar Mantar Chalo’ posters detained in Delhi; CJP, AAP allege wider crackdown

The Delhi Police detained a man on Thursday for allegedly distributing posters urging people to join the Jantar Mantar protest on October 10, as part of sweeping curbs ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party-All India Students’ Association protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The two groups have jointly called for the protest, and several Opposition parties are also expected to join. The Delhi Police has not granted permission.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), members of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJP) and Left parties have alleged that security personnel in various states have begun detaining their members at their homes to prevent them from travelling to Jantar Mantar for the protest.

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Police clampdown

Sources said on Thursday afternoon, police received a tip-off about a group of people distributing pamphlets outside a college in South Delhi. The pamphlets carried an appeal to join the protest at Jantar Mantar, with the slogan “Chalo Jantar Mantar” and a few demands.

The Special Cell team was alerted and reached the spot, where one person was allegedly found in possession of the pamphlets and posters. He was taken to a police station for further questioning.

Sources further said the police are probing a wider conspiracy of posters being printed and distributed in various parts of Delhi.

According to sources, police have been urging people not to gather at Jantar Mantar, stating that the gathering will be in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 in Central and New Delhi.

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Local police personnel have also been visiting neighbourhoods and meeting community leaders and members of peace committees, requesting them to cooperate with the police and refrain from attending the gathering, which they have described as illegal.

CJP, AAP, Left groups allege detentions

Sharing a video purportedly from South Delhi, CJP co-convener Saurav Das alleged on X that police personnel had entered the residence of the organisation’s North Zone coordinator, Mohan Yadav, in South Extension.

“It’s 1 am and the Delhi Police is illegally breaking into our North Zone Coordinator Mohan Yadav’s house in South Extension. They are also misbehaving with his wife. They have two small kids who are currently traumatised,” Das alleged, adding “But we won’t back down. Cockroaches incoming!”

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) shared a video on X, alleging that a group of police personnel carrying lathis had arrived at HKS Surjeet Bhawan in New Delhi, where the organisation’s Central Executive Committee office is located, to search for SFI activists.

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According to the SFI, police allegedly attempted to collect details of activists travelling to Delhi to participate in the protest.

“SFI will not back down in the face of such intimidation tactics by the BJP-RSS using the police. SFI will participate in large numbers in the 10th October protest against Vote Chori,” the organisation stated in its post.

The post further said: “Delhi Police, are you trying to scare us or silence us? Do you want to see how many of us will come? Amit Shah ji, we will be in thousands. Let’s wait and watch. Don’t panic.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged on X that Delhi Police were contacting party workers and demanding information about their locations.

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“Delhi Police is calling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and demanding their locations. Ahead of the protest scheduled at Jantar Mantar on October 10, AAP workers are being detained in large numbers,” he claimed.

When contacted, senior Delhi Police officers said that the police were taking all necessary precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents on October 10.