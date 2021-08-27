Jantar Mantar case: Delhi HC refuses interim protection to Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinky Chaudhary

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinky Chaudhary, who is under investigation for his alleged role in the Jantar Mantar inflammatory sloganeering case.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Chaudhary’s anticipatory bail plea and asked them to file a status report. The court listed the bail application for hearing on September 13.

“Prime facie, there are all kinds of slogans and speeches being given. Let them file a status report,” Justice Mukta Gupta said while rejecting the prayer for interim protection.

A lower court last week had stated that “we are not in a Taliban state”, while dismissing Chaudhary’s anticipatory bail application.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anil Antil, while passing the order on August 21, had observed, “We are not in a Taliban state. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multicultural society. While the whole country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs.”

The ASJ said that it is evident that Chaudhary’s interview is “impregnated with high octane communal barbs, insulting and threatening gestures ex facie is indicative of the calculative design on the part of the applicant to promote hatred and ill will amongst other sections of society”.

On August 13, another lower court had refused to grant bail to three men arrested for raising inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar during an event earlier this month, observing that their “scathing remarks” were “undemocratic and uncalled for from a citizen of this country”.

However, on August 11, the lower court had granted bail to Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhayay, the organiser of the protest against “colonial-era laws”.