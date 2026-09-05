Jantar Mantar assault accused Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested in Delhi

Self-styled ‘influencer’ and alleged right-wing accused, Swatantra Bhardwaj, has been placed under arrest and remanded to police custody for one day. Bhardwaj had bragged that he had “cracked opened the skull” of a student protester’s father at Jantar Mantar during the July protests.

Bharadwaj was detained on Friday at around 2 pm from his house by a team of Crime Branch officials in his native town, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Police officers said Bharadwaj had reached Bulandshahr on Friday morning, fearing an escalation of the backlash over his purported comments on a video podcast.

The police action comes a day after the Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest in Delhi outside the Parliament Street Police Station. CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das negotiated with the police for hours to press more charges and demand Bhardwaj’s arrest.