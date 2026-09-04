Jantar Mantar assault case: Claims of political interference baseless, says Delhi Police

Responding to the allegations in a post on X after the video and other posts gained traction online, the Delhi Police said the claims regarding the seriousness of the injury and political interference were not supported by the facts of the case. (File)

The Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations of political interference in connection to the investigation into an alleged incident of assault that took place during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, claiming that the two men accused in the case were dealt with in accordance with the law.

The claims relate to an incident at Jantar Mantar, when Ghaziabad resident Sanjay Kumar (38) sustained a head injury during a scuffle, according to the police.

The police issued the clarification on social media after posts about the incident and a video featuring one of the accused began circulating widely online.