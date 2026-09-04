Jantar Mantar assault case: Claims of political interference baseless, says Delhi Police

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The Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations of political interference in connection to the investigation into an alleged incident of assault that took place during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, claiming that the two men accused in the case were dealt with in accordance with the law.
The claims relate to an incident at Jantar Mantar, when Ghaziabad resident Sanjay Kumar (38) sustained a head injury during a scuffle, according to the police.
The police issued the clarification on social media after posts about the incident and a video featuring one of the accused began circulating widely online.
In the video, a man is seen claiming that he severely assaulted the father of a CJP protester and avoided jail following intervention by a politician. He also is heard saying that the person he allegedly attacked suffered 60 stitches and was on the verge of death, and that a case under Section 307 of the IPC, relating to attempt to murder, should have been registered against him.
The man alleged that while another accused in the case was released from jail the following day, he himself did not have to go to prison. He is heard claiming that police personnel received a call from a Delhi-based politician, whom he describes as being like an elder brother.
Responding to the allegations in a post on X after the video and other posts gained traction online, the Delhi Police said the claims regarding the seriousness of the injury and political interference were not supported by the facts of the case.
DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Sanjay had suffered a head injury after being struck by a kada, or metal bracelet, allegedly worn by one of the persons involved in the scuffle. He added that Sanjay was medically examined at RML Hospital and the injuries were opined to be “simple in nature”.
“The injuries were made by kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding a crack in the skull is not supported by facts/MLC and is completely baseless,” the DCP said.
Based on Sanjay’s complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Parliament Street police station.
Police said Suraj Kumar (24) and Swatantra Bhardwaj (21), who were named during the investigation, were detained from the protest site. They were subsequently served notices and questioned. A chargesheet would also be filed before the competent court, officers said.
Rejecting the allegation that the probe had been influenced by political intervention, the DCP said, “Any allegation of undue influence or interference in the matter is factually incorrect and baseless. The matter has been dealt with strictly in accordance with law and procedures.”
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