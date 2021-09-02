Jantar Mantar anti-Muslim slogans: Court sends Hindu Raksha Dal chief to judicial custody

A Delhi court Thursday sent Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary to 14-day judicial custody in connection with anti-Muslim slogans raised at a Jantar Mantar event last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak Thursday remanded Chaudhary in judicial custody after the police moved an application seeking his remand. He will be produced on October 16.

During the hearing, Chaudhary had told the court that he was not mistreated in police custody. The court noted that the allegations against the accused were serious while remanding him to judicial custody.

Hundreds of Chaudhary’s supporters had accompanied him Tuesday when he surrendered. Chaudhary was later taken to Connaught Place police station and arrested.

On August 13, a court refused to grant bail to three men arrested for raising inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar, observing that their “scathing remarks” were “undemocratic and uncalled for from a citizen of this country”.

On August 11, the court had granted bail to Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhayay, the organiser of Sunday’s protest against “colonial-era laws” at Jantar Mantar.

The protest march against “colonial-era laws” was called by Upadhyay and the rally had hundreds of people in attendance. Purported videos of the event showed people shouting slogans threatening harm to Muslims.